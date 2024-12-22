Fury vs Usyk 2 official scorecards: Did the judges get it right in heavyweight title rematch?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious over Tyson Fury again on Saturday, winning on points – just as he did in their first fight.

Except this time, it was a clearer win for Usyk, according to the judges. While the Ukrainian was a split-decision winner in May, this time he won by unanimous decision.

In his first fight with Fury, Usyk secured scorecards of 115-112 and 114-113, while the other judge favoured the Briton 114-113. With that, Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion in Riyadh.

And in the same Saudi city, Usyk earned scorecards of 116-112 from every official on Saturday, with Gerardo Martinez, Pat Morley and Ignacio Robles judging the bout at ringside.

Below are the official, round-by-round scorecards from the judges, followed by a detailed breakdown of how Indy Sport scored the bout...

open image in gallery The official scorecards for Usyk vs Fury 2 ( @Queensberry via X )

Round one

Both men run to the centre of the ring. Usyk seems to stumble back upon a right hook to the body from Fury, within the first five seconds. Whereas Fury was on the back foot for much of the first fight, he tries to take the centre of the ring from the first bell this time. Usyk lands two crosses to the body, blocks a left hook, and fires two more straights to the torso. He charges Fury with a longer combination, though both men land. Fury with a long right hand to the body, then a jab there. He looks two weight classes bigger. Usyk with a cross upstairs, then we see the first clinch of the fight. Usyk already taking the centre of the ring away from Fury. Palpable tension. Usyk 10-9 Fury.

Round two

Fury trying to find the southpaw with jabs, but Usyk keeping good range and a high guard. Two crosses by Usyk, attacking the body, then some jabs to the same target. Usyk holding the middle of the ring, and throwing greater volume of output. Fury skids a right cross off Usyk’s head, but the Ukrainian avoids the worst of the impact. Fury burrows a right uppercut into the body. He stings Usyk with a cross to the head – the best shot of the fight, but not enough to win the round. Usyk 10-9 Fury.

open image in gallery Tyson Fury (left) lost to Oleksandr Usyk on all three scorecards in their rematch ( Getty Images )

Round three

Fury with a decent left hook, before Usyk closes range and lands two clubbing shots and complains that Fury’s counter hit the back of his head. Another quick left hook by Fury, but Usyk evades the follow-up one-two. Usyk on the offence. Another clinch. Some clumsier work from both men, as they try to assert dominance. Fury attacking the body now. Two slick lefts from Fury, who gets some blood dripping from Usyk’s nose. Usyk 9-10 Fury.

Round four

Usyk with a good start, but Fury fires back to keep it close. Usyk with a flurry to the body, Fury replies with one hard shot upstairs. Left hand and right by Usyk, eliciting “ooo”s from the crowd. He follows up. Usyk feinting level changes, feeling himself now. Fury takes the centre, trying to arrest momentum, while Usyk stays mobile. Fury with a solid right hand. Usyk trying to keep perspective and play the long game by targeting the body. Still so tense. Usyk 10-9 Fury.

Round five

Lots of clinching early in the round, with Fury using his massive frame to lean on the champion and fire off short punches. Fury lands a close-range uppercut, and Usyk winces then shakes his head. Fury tries to clinch again, but the referee separates them. Fury on the front foot for now. Usyk with good body work, then going to the head. Right uppercut to Usyk’s body. The champion skips around but breathes heavily. Right hook to his body by Fury. Two more swipes at the body, but Usyk smiles and fires off a barrage of headshots. Usyk ends strong, but... Usyk 9-10 Fury.

Round six

open image in gallery The fight was finely poised at the halfway mark ( Getty Images )

Usyk goes to the body then the head. More lead-hand activity from Fury, lots of jabs. He’s making it harder for Usyk to close range, which was an issue for the Ukrainian for a long spell in the first fight. Right cross lands for Fury, decent left hook. Better moment for Usyk now, putting together combinations – going from body to head again. Clean cross by Usyk, which Fury felt! More headshots from Fury. Good end to the round by Usyk, to take it for sure. Usyk 10-9 Fury.

Round seven

Nothing of note landing for either man, but Fury is in the centre and keeping an active lead hand. Some boos, for the first time, due to the relative lack of action. Fury eats a left cross upstairs! Now Usyk attacks the body. Fury goes southpaw late in the round. Usyk 10-9 Fury.

Round eight

Usyk stalking Fury, who lands an uppercut, the sort that worked so well in May. Clash of heads, but only a brief break. Good body work by Usyk, then Fury is warned for hitting the back of the head. Fury looking a bit tired and worried. But he comes back now. Only briefly, though, before Usyk lands to the head then the body. Really positive end to the round. Usyk 10-9 Fury.

Round nine

open image in gallery Fury seemed to wane as the fight progressed, perhaps from carrying his significant weight ( AP )

Usyk buzzing around Fury like a wasp – more vindictive than a bee! Fury trying to keep the Ukrainian off him. Fury trying to wear on Usyk in the clinch, but it’s a brief one. Hard body shot from the Briton, then two more with uppercuts. Usyk with his own body shots, but he walks onto another uppercut. And another! Fury using that shot that worked so well in the first fight. Both men land to the head. One-two to the body of Fury, one shot to the head. Body then head again. Cross by Usyk, as Fury breathes hard and backs off. Usyk might have snatched this round late... Usyk 10-9 Fury.

Round 10

Nice uppercut to the head by Fury. Usyk is marked under his left eye now. Fury with a flurry. One-two to Usyk’s body, then he leans on Usyk. Cross upstairs by Usyk, then two jabs. Fury again using the uppercut, and again wearing on the smaller man. Left hook at point-blank range by Fury. Usyk looks tired but he’s still throwing back, including a nice left hand. Busy end to the round by both men. Thrilling spell. Usyk 9-10 Fury.

Round 11

Fury comes forward, but Usyk attacks the body to deter the challenger. Usyk just looks half a step ahead right now. Usyk gets through with crosses to the head, cornering Fury. Fury with two hooks to the body. Rapid left cross by Usyk. Fury is bruised under the eyes. Usyk with another cross. He is turning the screw, and might just be sealing victory in these very seconds. Usyk 10-9 Fury.

Round 12

open image in gallery Fury and Usyk shared the ring for 24 rounds this year – 72 minutes of boxing ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Hard right hook to Usyk’s body. Fury is getting after Usyk, having been given a talking-to by his corner, but Usyk stings Fury. Usyk is feinting in front of Fury, who looks nervous. But he lands a good uppercut and hook to the head. One-two by Fury! Both men land now. Usyk with a clean cross and left uppercut. Fury closes range and buries an uppercut into the body. Usyk 9-10 Fury.