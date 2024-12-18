Fury v Usyk to include ‘AI-powered’ fourth judge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk this weekend will feature scoring from a fourth ‘judge’ powered by artificial intelligence.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority announced the implementation of the AI judge in a post on X, adding that it is an “experiment” which “won’t impact the official results”.

“For the first time ever, an AI-powered judge will monitor the fight”, said the post. “Free from bias and human error brought to you by The Ring. This groundbreaking experiment, which won’t impact the official results, debuts during the biggest fight of the century.”

The announcement is sure to split opinion in a sport that has long been affected by controversial judges’ decisions, with some fans on social media welcoming the decision.

The heavyweight bout is a rematch of the duo’s fight in May, which saw Usyk hand Fury the first defeat of his career via split decision. Fury rocked the Ukrainian with an uppercut in the sixth round, before an impressive comeback from Usyk almost stopped the ‘Gypsy King’ in the ninth. In the end, the judges scored the fight 115-112 to Usyk, 114-113 to Fury, and 114-113 to Usyk.

The rematch takes place on 21 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on the line, and Fury has promised to deliver a knockout to the current champion.

“I’ve always been a bad man my whole life, and I’m still one today at nearly 40 years old, a few years off 40,” he said.

“I’m going to go in there with destroy mode.

“Last time, I went to box him, I was being cautious.

“Anybody can get caught as we have seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights.

“But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going in there to knock you out,” he said to Usyk.