Tyson Fury insisted Oleksandr Usyk had been gifted an early Christmas present after disputing the Ukrainian’s unanimous points victory in their rematch in Riyadh.

Fury lost 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards as his bid to avenge his only career loss ended conclusively with the extraordinary Usyk retaining his WBA, WBC and WBO titles.

Promoter Frank Warren said he was “dumbfounded” by both the result and the wide margin of victory – and Fury agreed.

“I felt a little Christmas spirit in there and I think he got a little Christmas gift from them judges. An early Christmas gift,” said Fury, who lost the first fight in May by split decision.

“I was confident I had won that fight again. I thought I’d won both fights, but then again I’ve gone home with two losses on my record. I will always believe until the day I die that I won that fight.

“I’m not going to cry over spilt milk. It’s happened now. I know boxing, I’ve been in it all my life and you can’t change no decisions.

“I will always feel a little bit hard done by. Not a little bit, actually a lot. When you don’t get the knockout, this is what happens. You can’t guarantee the win.”

Fury said he will take time to reflect on his future, which after back-to-back losses is now up in the air, even if an all-British clash against Anthony Joshua still retains mass appeal.

open image in gallery Tyson Fury and Frank Warren were furious at the decision ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

When asked if we will see him fighting again, he replied: “You might do, you might not do. Who knows. We’ll talk about that next year.

“What’s next for me? I’m going home and having some time off. For sure. I’m going to go home and have a good Christmas. I’ve been away 12 weeks working for this fight.

“I’m going to go home now and enjoy it. We’re on for a nice Christmas in the Fury house and thank God we’re both out of the ring in one piece.”

Usyk called upon Saudi Arabia’s boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh to arrange a rematch with Daniel Dubois after Britain’s IBF champion entered the ring during the post-fight interviews.

Dubois was knocked out in the ninth round by Usyk in August 2023 but has rebuilt impressively since then, culminating in his explosive victory over Anthony Joshua in October.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk has now beaten Tyson Fury twice ( PA Wire )

“I want my revenge. I want my revenge Usyk! Well done tonight, well done. God bless. I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let’s go, let’s go. Make it happen Frank!” Dubois said.

Usyk replied: “Your excellency, make the fight with Daniel Dubois. Thank you so much.

“I can do more. I’m ready to fight (Dubois), no problem. Next fight no problem. Now I want to go home and rest.”

Usyk paid tribute to Fury having engaged in the second classic encounter of a compelling rivalry.

“He’s a great fighter, a great opponent and it was a great 24 rounds. Unbelievable 24 rounds in my career. Thank you so much,” Usyk said.