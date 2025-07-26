Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Trump ducks Maxwell pardon question as Democrats seek ‘birthday book’ from Epstein estate: Live

President also says he has not thought about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, but adds he has power to do so

Oliver O'Connell,James Liddell,Kelly Rissman
Saturday 26 July 2025 10:04 EDT
Comments
Trump on Epstein: 'Talk about Clinton, not Trump'

President Donald Trump was called the “ultimate dealmaker” by a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, when asked about the possibility of a pardon for the disgraced socialite.

Maxwell and her attorney David Oscar Markus met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee to discuss the Epstein case that has rattled the Trump administration for weeks. Maxwell had initiated the meetings and was granted a form of limited immunity to talk to the Justice Department, ABC News reported.

Upon arriving in Scotland for a golfing trip, the president said: “A lot of people asking me about pardons ... this is no time to be talking about pardons.”

The president, who has never been accused of wrongdoing in the Epstein case, has tried to distance himself from his former friend.

House Democrats are now trying to get the so-called “birthday book” that has been at the center of recent fallout. In a letter to Epstein’s estate, they asked for a “complete, unredacted copy” of the book by August 10. The Wall Street Journal first detailed a reported Trump letter in the book. Trump has sued the outlet for $10 billion over the report.

What does Ghislaine Maxwell really know?

The conspiracies began circulating before the proverbial ink was dry. Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier and convicted child sex offender, “dead after ‘apparent suicide’ in New York jail”, ran the headline in The Washington Post on 11 August 2019 (single quote marks theirs). The Boston Globe too described it as an “apparent suicide”. “Epstein’s jail death gets US scrutiny,” said The Philadelphia Inquirer.

When FBI agents arrested Epstein after his private jet landed in New Jersey a month earlier and charged him with sex-trafficking minors in Florida and New York, his victims waited to learn the truth. After his death, the voices clamouring for transparency got louder. As did those claiming conspiracy.

A year on, when his former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested by the FBI at a secluded property in New Hampshire, they didn’t stop. And they didn’t quieten when Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

Alex Hannaford has the story.

What does Ghislaine Maxwell really know? The Epstein files go deeper than you think

The FBI’s Epstein files have enough information to fill 100,000 books, but the reason they haven’t been released could go beyond the powerful men named in them. Barry Levine and Julie Brown, two of the people who have investigated Jeffrey Epstein from the beginning, tell Alex Hannaford why so many haven't been brought to justice and why some believe he was an informant
Kelly Rissman26 July 2025 15:00

Democrats have asked Epstein's estate for a 'complete, unredacted' copy of the so-called 'birthday book'

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee sent a letter on Friday to lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to obtain a copy of a 2003 book compiled by Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell for the late financier’s 50th birthday that allegedly contains a sexually suggestive card from President Donald Trump.

The president has denied writing the card and has sued the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on its alleged existence, for defamation.

Democrats on the Committee asked for a “complete, unredacted copy” by August 10.

“The American people deserve the truth about who was a part of Epstein’s closest circle of friends. Most importantly, the American people deserve to know who was involved in Epstein’s trafficking network and if they are in positions of power in our government,” Ranking Member Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, said in a statement.

Kelly Rissman26 July 2025 14:35

There’s a royal reason Trump won’t escape Jeffrey Epstein fallout on trip to his Scotland golf courses — Prince Andrew

Andrew Feinberg writes:

It makes perfect sense that President Trump is hoping for five days away from the Epstein fallout firestorm that has landed him in hot water not just with Democrats but his own MAGA base over the Justice Department’s stonewalling on the release of all the Epstein files, as Trump and AG Pam Bondi had promised.

Well, Scotland may not be far enough for that.

Sure, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer early next week, but the vast majority of his known itinerary on the trip — which is estimated to cost taxpayers $10 million — consists of visits to his Scottish golf resorts. One, Trump Turnberry and the other Trump International in Aberdeen, where he is set to open a brand new course that will be named for his late mother, Mary Anne McLeod Trump, who was born in Scotland.

And that’s the problem for Trump, thanks to a particular member of the Royal family who happens to be a golf-loving frequenter of his courses, is Scotland’s Earl of Inverness — and who also happens to be tainted by his past close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ... Prince Andrew.

Read more...

Royal reason Trump won’t escape Epstein fallout on Scotland trip – Prince Andrew

The president and the Duke of York share a love of golf ... and the notorious sex-trafficking financier as a former friend, writes Andrew Feinberg
Rachel Dobkin26 July 2025 14:00

Republican amplifies Trump admin claims Obama officials colluded to keep Trump out of White House

Speaking to Fox News Friday night, Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, amplified claims from the Trump administration that former President Barack Obama and his officials were part of a conspriacy to keep Trump from the White House with the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that his government interfered with the 2016 election.

Obama, through a spokesperson, called the allegations “bizarre and ridiculous,” adding they were “a weak attempt at distraction.”

These allegations come as the Trump administration is embroiled in controversy surrounding its handling of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Rachel Dobkin26 July 2025 13:00

Friday's top headlines on Epstein drama

Ghislaine Maxwell given ‘limited immunity’ in meetings with DOJ: reports

The British socialite reportedly initiated the meetings she had with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche this week

Ghislaine Maxwell talked about ‘100 different people’ during DOJ’s Epstein interview

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a federal prison in Florida, faced a second day of questioning from Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general

Trump and Clinton named. Here’s who else is allegedly in Epstein’s birthday book

Messages from Epstein’s acquaintances were reportedly grouped into categories that included: ‘Friends,’ ‘Business,’ ‘Brooklyn,’ and ‘Family’

‘I never went to that island’: Trump on Epstein underage retreat in epic Clinton rant

Trump is visiting his golf courses in Scotland as questions continue to swirl around his former ties to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Rachel Dobkin26 July 2025 12:00

Democrat calls Trump's White House 'most corrupt administration in history' amid Epstein drama

Representative Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, called the Trump White House the “most corrupt administration in history,” adding to the backlash the administration has faced over its handling of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In his comments on MSNBC Friday night, Garcia railed against Trump seemingly for his “big, beautiful bill,” which extended his 2017 tax cuts and increased border security funding while cutting welfare programs such as Medicaid and SNAP.

“At the same time, this is the most corrupt administration in history. And part of that corruption are his lies. And part of that corruption are the Epstein files,” the congressman said.

Rachel Dobkin26 July 2025 11:00

Watch: Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney on her DOJ interview

Rachel Dobkin26 July 2025 10:00

Report: Bill Clinton wrote a birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's birthday album included a letter from former President Bill Clinton, according to a new report, in addition to the one earlier reported to have been written by Donald Trump.

Rachel Dobkin has the story.

Epstein’s birthday book included letter from Bill Clinton, report claims

A Clinton spokesman declined to comment on the reporting and instead referred to a previous statement saying the former president’s association with Epstein ended more than a decade before he was arrested in 2019
Oliver O'Connell26 July 2025 09:00

Amid Epstein furore, does South Park’s savage takedown show Trump has picked a fight he can’t win?

Louis Chilton writes:

Of all the dubious achievements of Donald Trump’s time in office, the most surprising may be this: the US president has made South Park relevant again. The long-running animation – just days ago signing a record-breaking $1.5bn deal with Paramount to produce 50 new episodes over the next five years – used its long-awaited season premiere to launch a characteristically pugnacious critique of the president.

Read on...

South Park’s savage takedown shows Trump has picked a fight he can’t win

The long-running animation served up as brutal a satire of the US president as there’s been in years. Trump may live to regret starting a war with the arts world, writes Louis Chilton
Oliver O'Connell26 July 2025 08:00

Watch: CNN anchor reports Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell granted limited immunity in DOJ talks

Rachel Dobkin26 July 2025 07:00

