Ghislaine Maxwell given ‘limited immunity’ in meetings with deputy attorney general: reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghislaine Maxwell was granted a form of limited immunity to talk during her meetings with Department of Justice officials, according to reports.

The British socialite and former ex-girlfriend of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, met with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche on multiple occasions this week – though reportedly initiated to meetings, according to ABC News.

The so-called proffer immunity is commonly granted to those that prosecutors are seeking cooperation from in a criminal case. Maxwell was tried, convicted and sentenced in 2022 for sex trafficking underage girls.

Such an agreement allowed Maxwell to answer questions from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche – which her attorneys claimed she did fully – sources close to the matter told ABC.

open image in gallery Maxwell, who is serving her 20-year sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, spent a total of nine hours speaking to DOJ officials about the Epstein case on Thursday and Friday. According to reports she was granted a limited amount of immunity for the talks ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

Her responses to those questions would not be able to be used against her at a later stage, the sources added.

Maxwell, who is serving her 20-year sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, spent a total of nine hours speaking to Blanche about the Epstein case on Thursday and Friday.

According to her attorney, David Oscar Markus, Maxwell was “asked about 100 different people” during her interview” and answered “every single question asked of her over the last day and a half.”

“She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability,” Markus, said. “She was asked about maybe about 100 different people. She answered questions about everybody and she didn't hold anything back."

“She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question. So we’re very proud of her.”

open image in gallery Maxwell, the former girlfriend of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell was tried, convicted and sentenced in 2022 for sex trafficking underage girls ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

open image in gallery According to her attorney, David Oscar Markus (pictured), Maxwell was ‘asked about 100 different people’ during her interview’ and answered ‘every single question asked of her over the last day and a half’ ( AP )

Blanche is interviewing Maxwell at a federal courthouse in Tallahassee to discuss others who may have “committed crimes against victims.”

The DOJ has enlisted her help as the fallout continues over the so-called “Epstein files,” information allegedly containing details of the associates of the disgraced financier, who died by suicide while awaiting his own trial for sex-trafficking in 2019.

Though Donald Trump previously promised to release all information related to the Epstein files, the president has come under fire after representatives on both sides of the political aisle and even his own stalwart MAGA support base have criticized the handling of the situation by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

open image in gallery Maxwell has spent around nine hours answering questions from U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche this week ( AP )

Bondi has shut down rumors about a so-called “client list” of high-profile individuals who participated in alleged crimes that Epstein committed, with the DoJ and FBI releasing a memo earlier this month saying no such list existed.

Recent reports from CNN and The Wall Street Journal also claimed that Bondi alerted Trump, in early spring, that his name appeared in the Epstein Files. Being mentioned in the files does not suggest any wrongdoing, and hundreds of other people were also named.

The president has blasted those continuing to obsess over the files and his alleged involvement, blaming the issue on the Democratic party and claiming that the whole thing is a “SCAM.”