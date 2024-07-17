Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1721228777

RNC 2024 live updates: Trump’s VP nominee JD Vance set to speak amid backlash over past ‘Never Trump’ comments

Follow the latest updates from Milwaukee as former president’s new running mate to headline on Wednesday

Joe Sommerlad,Gustaf Kilander,Katie Hawkinson,Namita Singh
Wednesday 17 July 2024 16:06
JD Vance arrives for the second day of the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump’s new running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will address the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, his first major speech since his selection was announced earlier this week.

The Senator, a military veteran, former venture capitalist and author, beat Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to the honor and can expect a rapturous reception at the Fiserv Forum, with the nominee’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, also set to address the crowd.

Trump was back at the arena on Tuesday to watch speeches by two of his old primary foes, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, both of whom found themselves endorsing him and “kissing the ring” after all, having bitterly denounced the former president and the craven conservatives who bow to him this spring.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Ted Cruz, Mike Johnson and Kari Lake were also among yesterday’s speakers, many of whom strugged to stick to the party’s new “unity” message in the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend, quickly reverting to divisive rhetoric and familiar attacks on the media.

Recommended
1721228413

McCarthy says Gaetz ‘probably shouldn’t be on the streets'

During an interview with NBC News NOW anchor Tom Llamas at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked about a confrontation with Matt Gaetz on the convention floor.

When asked about Gaetz’s motivations, McCarthy responded: “He had an ethics complaint four years ago that he paid an underage girl and she had come to ethics. And he came to me to try to leverage me to stop the ethics investigation. That's illegal. I'm not doing that.”

Asked if the Republican Party is more Kevin McCarthy or Matt Gaetz, McCarthy told NBC: “I would hope there wouldn't be another Matt Gaetz in the Republican Party… Everybody has different people in their party. Unfortunately, Matt happens to be here. I think at the end of the day, he probably shouldn't be on the streets.”

Here’s The Independent’s John Bowden with more on the bad blood between the two Republicans:

Kevin McCarthy vows he’ll stop Matt Gaetz from running for governor in Florida

Ex-speaker celebrates revenge tour victory over House Freedom Caucus chair and vows revenge against Matt Gaetz

Oliver O'Connell17 July 2024 16:00
1721227513

Biden-Harris campaign rolls out Vance attacks ads

Oliver O'Connell17 July 2024 15:45
1721226659

RNC night one ratings down 5m viewers compared to 2016 despite dramatic Trump appearance

If there’s one thing Donald Trump truly loves, it’s ratings.

He will not love these.

RNC night one ratings down 5 million viewers compared to 2016

Monday night’s coverage drew 18.1 million viewers across 12 broadcasters and cable networks

Joe Sommerlad17 July 2024 15:30
1721224859

Colbert found this part of MTG’s RNC speech ‘absolutely chilling

Here’s Amelia Neath on the late-night host’s reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Stephen Colbert found this part of MTG’s RNC speech ‘absolutely chilling’

Stephen Colbert also touched on the need to ‘tone down’ rhetoric

Joe Sommerlad17 July 2024 15:00
1721223913

Watch: Kamala Harris says JD Vance will be ‘rubber stamp’ for Trump and his ‘extreme agenda'

Oliver O'Connell17 July 2024 14:45
1721223000

Who said it – Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Who said it – Donald Trump or Joe Biden?
Joe Sommerlad17 July 2024 14:30
1721222280

Navarro released from prison

Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor to former US President Donald Trump, speaks to the press at the Country Mall Plaza before reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution, in Miami, Florida on March 19, 2024
Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor to former US President Donald Trump, speaks to the press at the Country Mall Plaza before reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution, in Miami, Florida on March 19, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was released from a Miami federal prison this morning, a federal prison spokesperson tells CNN.

He spent four months in jail for defying a subpoena from the January 6 congressional committee.

Navarro is expected to appear at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Oliver O'Connell17 July 2024 14:18
1721221259

Giuliani takes tumbles into chairs while walking RNC floor

It’s fair to say “America’s Mayor” has had better days.

But not lately.

Katie Hawkinson has more on his latest ignominious fall.

Rudy Giuliani takes a fall and tumbles into chairs while walking RNC floor

A federal judge recently threw out the former New York City mayor’s bankruptcy case

Joe Sommerlad17 July 2024 14:00
1721219459

Capitol Police stop armed 21-year-old wearing ski mask outside of RNC

Two days after Trump came within inches of being gravely wounded or killed in what authorities called an assassination attempt, another scary scene was abruptly averted by members of US Capitol Police at the Republican National Convention.

On Monday evening, thousands of RNC delegates, staff,and other Republicans poured into the Fiserv Center in Milwaukee for day one of the the GOP nominating contest.

While Trump himself as well as his newly-named running mate JD Vance were inside, police officers encountered a man with a ski mask and a gun outside, according to Milwaukee Police.

Here’s more from John Bowden.

Capitol Police stop armed 21-year-old wearing ski mask outside of RNC: report

Arrested man reported to have AK-47 pistol, ‘Scream’ Halloween mask

Joe Sommerlad17 July 2024 13:30
1721217600

Jim Justice’s Babydog steals show on second night of Republican convention

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hadn’t finished the first sentence of his remarks at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday when the crowd at the Fiserv Forum drowned him out by chanting a single word, over and over again.

“Babydog, Babydog, Babydog.”

The attendees at the GOP’s confab was demanding an appearance an unlikely conservative icon, Justice’s ubiquitous English bulldog.

Here’s Andrew Feinberg.

Jim Justice’s Babydog steals show on second night of Republican convention

The English bulldog is a frequent presence at Jim Justice’s political appearances

Joe Sommerlad17 July 2024 13:00

