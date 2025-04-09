Five in hospital after several police cars damaged in huge A1 crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Five people are in hospital following a major crash involving at least four police vehicles.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Denton, Newcastle, shortly before 2.30am on Wednesday.

The road has been closed in both directions, leading to long delays.

Images from the scene show four marked police vehicles badly damaged, a car on its side, and debris scattered across the northbound carriageway. One of the police cars had its roof torn off.

Crash investigators have been sent to the scene of the pile-up.

open image in gallery The A1 will be closed between Swalwell in Gateshead and Denton in both directions into Wednesday afternoon ( PA Wire )

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.29am on Wednesday 9 April to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 northbound near Denton, Newcastle.

“We dispatched five ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road.

“Five patients were transported to hospital for further treatment."

National Highways said the A1 will be closed in both directions between Swalwell, in Gateshead, and Denton into Wednesday afternoon.

open image in gallery The scene on the A1, which has been shut in both directions on Tyneside following the collision ( PA Wire )

The agency said: “A multi-vehicle collision resulting in serious injuries occurred at approximately 2.30am this morning.

“Due to the severity of the collision a full Northumbria Police investigation is under way and they advise that it will be protracted.

“The road is expected to remain closed in both directions into the afternoon of Wednesday 9 April.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2.30am today we received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound near the Derwenthaugh Road junction, Gateshead.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.

“A section of the road is closed in both directions – there are diversions in place from the Derwenthaugh Road junction northbound, and the A69 roundabout southbound. Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”

If you have been affected by the incident please contact becky.whittaker@independent.co.uk