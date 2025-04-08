Esther Rantzen makes devastating admission about terminal cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Esther Rantzen has shared a sobering update on her health after living with a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

The 84-year-old revealed in 2024 that her cancer was being kept at bay thanks to a new drug, which had left her feeling “much better” than she would have expected.

The broadcaster, who is best known for founding Childline, a telephone helpline for young people aged up to 18, has previously revealed that she has registered with the Swiss assisted dying clinic, Dignitas.

However, after her daughter Rebecca Wilcox revealed last month that the medication had stopped working, Rantzen has now confirmed the same.

“Recently my wonder drug has stopped working,” she told The Times. “I am trying a different treatment. Some days are better than others.”

Speaking about how she was planning to spend the limited time she had left, she shared she had become “addicted” to quizzes and antique shows.

“I know my own future is extremely limited, so now I enjoy each day as it comes as an extra bonus.

“I am never bored. I even appreciate insomnia in my comfy bed listening to Radio 4 and the World Service. I live in a cottage in the New Forest and am extremely lucky to have a beautiful spring garden to admire.”

Rantzen’s medication has stopped working ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rantzen also opened up about her commitment to campaigning in support of the assisted dying bill.

“I am a terminally ill 84-year-old, so the last thing I expected was to get involved in a new campaign,” she said.

“But when I talked about having joined Dignitas as the only way to guarantee I can legally request help to die if my life were to become unbearable, it seems to have struck a nerve with the public.

“So to my surprise the assisted dying campaign found me. But it would be nice to think I’m still useful.”

Reflecting on the lessons learned throughout her life she said that love is of paramount importance.

“Love is what sustains and inspires you,” she said talking about the title of her show That’s Life!. “The greatest loves of my life have been my late, much missed husband, Desmond, our three children and my closest friends.”