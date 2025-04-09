Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump boasted Tuesday night that world leaders panicked by his gargantuan global tariffs are “kissing my a**” in desperate bids to reduce the levies.

The president made the bold remark during a 90-minute address as he attempted to court political donors at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening.

“These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**” to negotiate deals on tariffs, Trump said just hours before his reciprocal duties went into effect against dozens of nations just after midnight on Wednesday, including a 104 percent levy on Chinese imports.

“They are,” he emphasized. “They are dying to make a deal.”

The president went on to mock the tariff-deal supplicants, pretending to be them as he pitifully pleaded in a simpering voice: “Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir.”

Trump failed to explicitly mention which countries were allegedly attempting to cozy up to him.

Markets around the globe continued their sell-off Tuesday that began when Trump sparked his trade war when he announced the duties against every nation – bar Russia – in his “Liberation Day” last week.

Trump, however, bragged that he had the “most successful 100 days in the history of this country.”

According to the president, the stage is now “set for a monumental victory for the Republicans in the midterms” on account of his policies. Most mainstream economists and business experts argue they will supercharge inflation and threaten America’s status as the world’s leading economy with a grievous self-inflicted wound.

Trump maintains that he is correct and everyone else is wrong about the dangers of tariffs.

“I know what the hell I'm doing. I know what I'm doing, and you know what I'm doing too,” he said.

Trump also ripped into rebel Republicans who are attempting to give Congress the ability to block his tariffs. It includes at least a dozen House Republicans who are weighing their support for Nebraska Representative Don Bacon’s bill to limit the president's tariffs to 60 days unless Congress passes a resolution of approval.

“I see some rebel Republican, some guy who wants to grandstand, say, ‘I think that Congress should take over negotiations.’ Let me tell you, you don't negotiate like I negotiate,” he told the audience.

“I just saw it today, a couple of your congressmen sir,” Trump continued, gesturing into the crowd. “‘I think we should get involved in the negotiation of the tariffs.’ Oh that's what I need, I need some guy telling me how to negotiate.”

He said that the Chinese would be the “happiest people in the world,” arguing that Congress would terminate duties on goods imported from China.

The president also warned of impending tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals in an effort to bully companies into moving production to the U.S.

Trump also resurfaced one of his more unusual remarks from the 2024 campaign trail about the fictional serial killer from The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal Lecter, before making a segue into a tirade about illegal migration at the U.S. southern border.

“They used to go crazy when I talked about... The late, great Hannibal Lecter. Right?,” he said. “Why does he talk about that? He’s a fictional character.” He’s not. We have many of them that came across the border. He’s actually not.”

He continued: “But when the people went to the voting booth, then we understood why he talked about that because they voted for us. They say, “We don’t want Hannibal Lecter in our country.”

For many leaders, the White House hasn’t bothered to respond to their phone calls to even schedule talks, Politico reported Tuesday. In addition, Trump officials haven’t yet even indicated what specific concessions they’re seeking.

None of Trump’s top officials “have a mandate to negotiate,” one foreign diplomat who requested anonymity said.

“I’m not sure … how receptive” the administration is to “meet with counterparts. Many of us have already written to them asking for meetings,” said an official from the Philippines. “We are all waiting for the reply,” they added, referring to representatives of several Southeast Asian countries.

It’s unclear where the Trump administration stands on the tariffs, whose cost will be largely paid by American consumers in the form of higher prices for foreign goods.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News Tuesday that the tariffs are “negotiable but not a negotiating tactic.” Trump said Monday that there could be both “permanent tariffs and there could also be negotiations.”