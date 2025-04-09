Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Tariffs live: Asian markets fall as Trump’s 104% levy against China comes into effect

Beijing has vowed to 'fight to the end' in deepening US-China trade war

Namita Singh
Business and money editor
Wednesday 09 April 2025 00:26 EDT
White House says additional tariffs on China go into effect at midnight

Asian markets fell again on Wednesday morning as Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs came into effect, including an eye-watering 104 per cent levy on Chinese imports.

Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than 3.5 per cent in morning trading, while South Korea’s Kospi has now plunged 20 per cent since its July high.

Earlier, the White House confirmed that Chinese imports would face the new tariffs from 12.01am ET on Wednesday, after Beijing failed to remove retaliatory tariffs on US goods by a Tuesday deadline.

President Donald Trump had earlier threatened to raise levies by 50 percentage points on top of the existing 54 per cent, pushing total tariffs beyond the 100 per cent mark.

In response, China’s foreign ministry accused Washington of “typical unilateralism and protectionist economic bullying” and vowed to “fight till the end”. State media reports suggest Beijing may target US agricultural products, potentially banning poultry imports altogether.

The escalating trade war has shaken global markets, prompting a widespread sell-off and rattling investor confidence.

Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs come into effect as China hit with 104% levy

President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries have now come into effect, including a massive 104 per cent duty on Chinese goods.

Mr Trump has nearly doubled duties on Chinese imports, which had been set at 54 per cent last week, in response to counter-tariffs that Beijing announced last week. China has vowed to fight what it views as blackmail.

Shipping containers and cranes are seen at the port in Keelung on 9 April 2025
Shipping containers and cranes are seen at the port in Keelung on 9 April 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Economists have warned that US consumers are likely to face higher prices on everything from sneakers to wine as a result of the trade war.

The full effects of Wednesday's tariffs may not be felt for some time, as any goods already in transit as of midnight will be exempt from the new levies as long as they arrive in the US by 27 May.

Namita Singh9 April 2025 05:18

Trump offers mixed signals to investors

Donald Trump has offered investors mixed signals about whether the tariffs will remain in the long term, describing them as "permanent" but also boasting that they are pressuring other leaders to ask for negotiations.

"We have a lot of countries coming in that want to make deals," he said at a White House event on Tuesday afternoon. He said at a later event that he expected China to pursue an agreement as well.

The Trump administration has scheduled talks with South Korea and Japan, two close allies and major trading partners, and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni is due to visit next week.

US president Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee's (NRCC) President's Dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC on 8 April 2025
US president Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee's (NRCC) President's Dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC on 8 April 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

The prospect of deals with other countries had pushed stock markets up earlier on Tuesday, but US stocks had ceded their gains by the end of the trading day.

Mr Trump nearly doubled duties on Chinese imports, which had been set at 54 per cent last week, in response to counter-tariffs that Beijing announced last week. China has vowed to fight what it views as blackmail.

Economists have warned that US consumers are likely to face higher prices on everything from sneakers to wine as a result of the trade war.

Namita Singh9 April 2025 04:55

Asian stock markets open lower as China to be hit by 104% tariff

Asian markets opened down this morning as the White House was set impose its "custom reciprocal tariffs" regime, including a levy of 104 per cent on China.

Japan’s Nikkei index has plunged more than 3.5 per cent, extending its losing streak, while South Korea’s Kospi has officially entered a bear market following a 20 per cent decline from its July peak.

Technology stocks were the hardest hit on the Tokyo exchange. Semiconductor testing equipment maker Advantest slumped by nine per cent, and Tokyo Electron, which manufactures chip-making tools, shed 4.85 per cent.

This photo illustration shows Chinese 100 yuan notes (red) and US 100 dollar notes, in Beijing on 8 April 2025
This photo illustration shows Chinese 100 yuan notes (red) and US 100 dollar notes, in Beijing on 8 April 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Investor sentiment continues to sour amid growing fears of a global recession, triggered in part by the escalating US-China trade war.

Market anxiety deepened after president Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 104 per cent, fuelling concerns over the wider impact on international trade and growth.

Namita Singh9 April 2025 04:30

Trump's latest tariffs set to deepen global trade war

President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries were set to take effect on Wednesday, including massive 104 per cent duties on Chinese goods, deepening his global trade war even as he prepared for negotiations with some nations.

Trump's punishing tariffs have shaken a global trading order that has persisted for decades, raised fears of recession and driven worldwide stocks sharply downward.

The S&P closed below 5,000 for the first time in nearly a year yesterday and is nearing a bear market, defined as 20 per cent below its most recent high.

A man walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on 9 April 2025
A man walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on 9 April 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

S&P 500 companies have lost $5.8 trillion in stock market value since Trump unveiled the tariffs last Wednesday, the deepest four-day loss since the benchmark's creation in the 1950s, according to LSEG data.

A sell-off across Asian markets resumed on Wednesday after a brief respite, with Japan's Nikkei down over three per cent and South Korea's won currency sliding to a 16-year low. US stock futures also pointed to a fifth straight day of losses on Wall Street.

Namita Singh9 April 2025 04:02

China to be hit by 104% tariff tomorrow, White House confirms

The White House has confirmed that the US will impose a 104 per cent tariff on China from 12:01am ET on Wednesday.

Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that the measures will come into place after Beijing did not lift its retaliatory tariffs on US goods by a noon Tuesday deadline.

Namita Singh 9 April 2025 03:47

