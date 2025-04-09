Volodymyr Zelensky has said his military has captured two Chinese soldiers, confirming Beijing have joined Russia’s war effort in the three-year-old war.
Ukrainian officials have found identification cards, bank cards and personal data on the two men, confirming their Chinese identity.
Kyiv’s forces engaged in battle with six Chinese troops in Donetsk, the Ukrainian president said, adding that Ukraine believes there are “many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just these two”.
"Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war," he wrote.
But it is understood that UK officials have so far found nothing that links the captured troops to the Chinese government.
Kyiv demanded an explanation from Beijing, summoning China’s charge d'affaires as foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said the development “undermines Beijing's credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council”.
US calls reports of Chinese troops in Ukraine 'disturbing'
US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said the reports of Chinese nationals captured in Ukraine were disturbing.
He did not say whether Washington has verified the claim.
Beijing is a close diplomatic ally of Moscow but is not publicly known to have directly aided in the Kremlin's full-scale invasion, which US president Donald Trump is seeking to swiftly end.
Zelensky blames Putin for including China in Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin is to be blamed for the inclusion of Chinese troops fighting alongside Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.
Putin is “looking for ways to continue fighting,” the Ukrainian president said.
He has called for a response to China joining Russia’s war efforts from the US, Europe and “all of those around the world who want peace”.
China and Russia have not yet commented on Mr Zelensky's claim about Chinese fighters.
Previously, Russia has never explicitly confirmed using North Korean troops in its Kursk region despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Zelensky shares video of Chinese soldier captured fighting in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have captured two Chinese men fighting for Russia in eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has said, sharing a video of one of the captured soldiers.
“Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession,” Mr Zelensky said.
The video shared by Mr Zelensky showed a man with his hands tied and mimicking war noises.
There are “many more Chinese citizens” fighting alongside Russian forces, Mr Zelensky has said.
17 injured in Russian drone attacks on two Ukrainian cities
At least 17 people were injured in Ukraine yesterday after Russia staged massive drone attacks across several cities, regional officials said.
The Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv, near to the frontline, came under heavy bombardment and saw several fires.
The attack on Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine sparked a fire, damaged houses and cars and injured 14 people, said Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region.
Half of the injured were in hospital and one woman was in serious condition.
In eastern Donetsk, a residential area came under attack in the city of Kramatorsk and local officials said residents were injured.
Eastern Donetsk has been a focal point of the 1,000-km (600-mile) frontline in the more than three-year-old war.
In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, hit by drone attacks nearly every evening over the past week, mayor Ihor Terekhov said there had been more than 20 strikes and a series of explosions.
At least three people were injured and storage facilities were set on fire in Kharkiv, he said. Most of the strikes were in the central Osnovyanskyi district.
