Kamala Harris smiled and laughed as she addressed racist remarks made by Donald Trump to Black journalists on Wednesday, describing the comments as “the same old show of divisiveness and disrespect.”

Trump had appeared at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, where he wildly, and falsely, claimed that the vice president only recently “became a Black woman.” Harris’s father is from Jamaica and her mother is Indian.

Democrats and members of the public have reacted with shock to the remarks, which many have dubbed “Birtherism 2.0” – a reference to Trump’s previous attempts to spread false conspiracy theories about Barack Obama being born in Africa.

When journalists told White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Trump’s remarks, she responded: “Wow.” She called the comments “repulsive” and “insulting”.

At a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday evening, Harris told crowds: “The American people deserve better.”

Elsewhere, it was announced that Harris will make her first appearance with her choice of running mate in Philadelphia next Tuesday — though her campaign has stressed that she has not yet made a decision who that will be.