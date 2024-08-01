Harris blasts Trump attacks on her heritage as ‘same old show of divisiveness’ at Texas sorority event: Live
Vice president Kamala Harris will make first appearance with running mate on Tuesday in Philadelphia
Kamala Harris smiled and laughed as she addressed racist remarks made by Donald Trump to Black journalists on Wednesday, describing the comments as “the same old show of divisiveness and disrespect.”
Trump had appeared at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, where he wildly, and falsely, claimed that the vice president only recently “became a Black woman.” Harris’s father is from Jamaica and her mother is Indian.
Democrats and members of the public have reacted with shock to the remarks, which many have dubbed “Birtherism 2.0” – a reference to Trump’s previous attempts to spread false conspiracy theories about Barack Obama being born in Africa.
When journalists told White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Trump’s remarks, she responded: “Wow.” She called the comments “repulsive” and “insulting”.
At a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday evening, Harris told crowds: “The American people deserve better.”
Elsewhere, it was announced that Harris will make her first appearance with her choice of running mate in Philadelphia next Tuesday — though her campaign has stressed that she has not yet made a decision who that will be.
JD Vance brands Trump’s comments about Harris’ race ‘hysterical’
JD Vance has called the reactions to Donald Trump’s explosive remarks about Kamala Harris’ race as “hysterical”.
The Ohio senator, who has three biracial children with his wife Usha who is of Indian heritage, said that the media is “overreacting” after the former president claimed that Harris only recently “became a Black person” on Wednesday evening.
“I frankly just think it’s hysterical how much the media is overreacting to it,” Vance said en route to a campaign rally in Arizona.
Vance praised Trump’s “courage to take on tough questions” on X after the former president made the remarks at National Association of Black Journalists.
“So I don’t know - Is she Indian? Or is she black?,” Trump said at Wednesday’s event.
Trump draws strange comparison between Harris and Iron Lady: ‘She’s the new Margaret Thatcher’
Donald Trump claimed that Kamala Harris is attempting to be portrayed as the “new Margaret Thatcher” during an evening filled with exaggerated criticisms against the vice president.
The former president made the remarks about the vice president – who is vying to be the US’ first female president – during a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
Trump criticized press coverage of Harris, claiming “all of the sudden she’s the new Margaret Thatcher,” the conservative politician who became the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 – earning the sobriquet the “Iron Lady”.
He said that the “transformation” was like a trick from the magician “Houdini”.
Trump’s comments came just hours after he attacked Harris’ heritage at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, wildly claiming that she only recently “became a Black person”.
“So I don’t know - Is she Indian? Or is she black?,” he said.
Watch: Civil rights activist says Trump ‘used’ Black journalists as backboard to score with Maga crowd
Veepstakes: Insiders torn about ‘nepo baby’ Andy Beshear
Andrew Feinberg writes:
There’s a tradition of people with famous names getting into national politics by way of what John Adams called “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived,” also known as the vice presidency of the United States.
Both George HW Bush and Al Gore each served in the second-highest office in America after coming into politics as the son of a famous father, using their family reputation as a stepping-stone.
So if Kamala Harris chooses Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to be her running-mate — and if she defeats Donald Trump to become the 47th President of the United States — Beshear would find himself in good company.
Kamala Harris responds to Donald Trump’s racial attack: ‘The same old show’
Over 100 Silicon Valley tycoons back Harris’ bid for president
More than 100 venture capitalists pledged to support Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democrats’ answer to the steady stream of Silicon Valley bigwigs who have vowed to back Donald Trump.
“VCs for Kamala” includes LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban and billionaire Chris Sacca.
“We the undersigned are Venture Capital investors, founders and tech leaders who pledge to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election,” a statement on the website says.
From temple donations to family visits, how Kamala Harris is still pride of her Indian ancestral village
Some 8,000 miles from Washington DC, this village in southern Tamil Nadu is an unlikely pocket of fervent support for the presumptive 2024 Democratic candidate. Vishwam Sankaran meets locals who are hoping to see one of their own named the next US president.
Veepstakes: Why Josh Shapiro might be Kamala Harris’s running mate pick
Kamala Harris is days — if not mere hours — from publicly announcing her selection of a running mate for the remainder of the 2024 cycle. A Yinzer may be at the top of her list.
Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro emerged early on as a strong contender in the running to serve as the vice president’s own future VP, with Harris now at the top of the Democratic ticket and Joe Biden stepping aside. A swing-state governor enjoying a wave of popularity through his first term, Shapiro checks several boxes for the Harris campaign.
His ability to drive out votes for Harris, particularly in western Pennsylvania is possibly Shapiro’s most important selling point.
Harris slashes Trump's poll lead in half
Vice president Kamala Harris has halved former president Donald Trump’s 2024 lead in a newly relaunched national polling average, reported The Hill.
Cook Political Report’s newest average shows the Republican presidential nominee leading against Ms Harris by 1.3 points.
Trump was shown on 47.5 per cent, while the Democratic presidential hopeful is on 46.2 per cent. That represents a significant jump from President Joe Biden’s 44.7 per cent in a 21 July polling average.
Member of 'Tennessee Three' hopes to survive state Democratic primary for Senate seat
Tennessee’s primary election Thursday will decide whether state Representative Gloria Johnson, who shot to national fame after surviving a Republican-led expulsion effort for her participation in a gun control protest, will become the Democratic nominee in a fall matchup for the seat held by Republican US senator Marsha Blackburn, who must first clear her own primary contest.
The primary will also determine whether Republican representative Andy Ogles will be able to defeat a well-funded opponent, Nashville council member Courtney Johnston, as he pursues a second term in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.
In the Senate race, Ms Johnson faces Marquita Bradshaw, a Memphis community activist and organizer who notably won the Democratic Senate nomination in 2020 then lost to Republican Bill Hagerty by a wide margin. Other Democrats running are Civil Miller-Watkins and Lola Denise Brown.
Last year, days after a school shooting that killed three children and three adults, Johnson joined fellow Democratic representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones as they walked to the front of the state House floor with a bullhorn. The trio joined the chants and cries for gun control legislation by protesters in the public galleries and outside of the chamber.
