JD Vance reiterated his love for America, telling supporters “we are united to win,” as he gave his first official speech as the former president’s 2024 running mate.

The 39-year-old Ohio Senator and now Maga loyalist, hailed “a day of celebration” in light of the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump, as he officially accepted the nomination for the GOP vice presidential candidate.

Vance made his remarks on day three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, shortly after being named as Trump’s running mate for 2024 on Monday.

“Instead of a day of celebration, this could have been a day of heartache and mourning. For the last eight years, President Trump has given everything he has to fight for the people of our country,” he told crowds.

“I want all Americans to go and watch the video of a would be assassin coming a quarter of an inch from taking his life. Consider the lies they told you about Donald Trump, and then look at that photo of him defiant, fist in the air.

“When Donald Trump rose to his feet in that Pennsylvania field, all of America stood with him.”

He added: “My message to you, my fellow Republicans, is we love this country and we are united to win.”

Vance was introduced by his wife – Usha Vance, who described her husband as “a meat and potatoes guy” who liked playing with puppies and watching the movie Babe.

A relative newcomer, Vance initially made a name for himself with his bestselling 2016 book, Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir of his upbringing in a poor, white Appalachian community.

Though he was once a vocal critic of Trump – reportedly once referring to him as “America’s Hitler” – Vance has cozied up to the former president and adopted many of his policies.

Pundits have said that Vance will unquestioningly help advance Trump’s hard-right agenda if the pair manage to take the White House in November.