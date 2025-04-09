Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Full list of confirmed housemates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Big Brother is back with a new crop of housemates including soap stars, an Olympic champion and a controversial Hollywood star

ITV rebooted Big Brother in 2023 and aired its first celebrity run, which reunited X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, last year

This year’s housemates include Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke, EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer and former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant

The full list of confirmed housemates for 2025

Chesney Hawkes

JoJo Siwa

Trisha Goddard

Chris Hughes

Patsy Palmer

Michael Fabricant

Jack P Shepherd

Ella Rae Wise

Mickey Rourke

Daley Thompson

Donna Preston

Danny Beard

Angellica Bell

Rourke, whose credits include Angel Heart, 9 1/2 Weeks and Sin City, received an Oscar nomination for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler in 2009. He is this year’s highest-paid contestant, allegedly being paid £500,000.

open image in gallery Mickey Rourke has entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house ( ITV )

His Celebrity Big Brother appearance was immediately thrown into controversy when he “ogled” host AJ Odudu, which prompted complaints from viewers.

Palmer is best known for playing Bianca Jackson in BBC soap EastEnders, and is joined by another soap star, Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd, who has played David Platt since he was 12.

Meanwhile, Fabricant – recognisable by his distinctive blond hair – lost his seat in Lichfield to Labour’s Dave Robertson at the 2024 general election.

Other housemates include Olympic athlete Daley Thompson, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, TV presenter Angellica Bell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series four winner Danny Beard.

open image in gallery Patsy Palmer has entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house ( ITV )

Two-time Olympic decathlon champion Thompson, 66, set a then-world record at the 1984 Los Angeles games and won the BBC Sports Personality prize that same year.

Bell, 49, a Celebrity MasterChef winner who rose to fame on CBBC, has presented radio programmes, The Martin Lewis Money Show, and The One Show.

Singer Chesney Hawkes, best known for his 1991 hit “The One and Only”, has also entered the house alongside chat show Trisha Goddard, who has stage four cancer, for which there is treatment but no cure.

The London-born presenter previously recovered from breast cancer some years earlier after a 2008 diagnosis.

Entering the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday (7 April), Goddard said she wanted to use the show as an opportunity to demonstrate to terminal patients that they should “not be scared of living”.

open image in gallery Trisha Goddard has entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house ( ITV )

American pop star, and former Dance Moms reality child star, JoJo Siwa is another high-profile signing, while ex-Love Island contestant Chris Hughes is an early favourite to win the show.

Hughes, 32, who rose to fame on ITV2 reality dating programme Love Island, briefly began a singing career with fellow Love Islander Kem Cetinay before moving to become a sports broadcaster.

Another housemate is Donna Preston, who appeared in Netflix series The Sandman, and ITV comedy panel show Hey Tracey!.

Before the series began airing on ITV, the controversial reality show was last on Channel 5 in 2018 before being cancelled by the channel.

Celebrity Big Brother continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.

Additional reporting by Agencies