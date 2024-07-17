Support truly

A Donald Trump-owned company is now selling sneakers featuring the iconic image of the former president, bloodied and defiantly pumping his fist in the air moments after he survived an assassination attempt.

For $299, Trump supporters can now be the proud owners of the limited edition “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops”.

The white high-tops feature the stars and stripes alongside the photo of Trump’s fist pump, with the slogan “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” emblazoned across them.

“Despite the attack, Trump stood tall and resilient, leading the crowd with the powerful chant “Fight, Fight, Fight,” says the website gettrumpsneakers.com .

“These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump’s iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery.”

There are 5,000 pairs of the limited edition shoes for sale, 10 of which will be randomly chosen to be autographed by the man himself.

Sizes M10/W11.5 to M12/W13.5 were already sold out as of Wednesday morning.

But, MAGA fans will have to wait until closer to the election to get their hands on a pair as they will not ship until September or October.

The shoes feature image of Trump’s bloody face and raised fist in the aftermath of Saturday’s assasination attempt ( gettrumpsneakers.com )

The Trump Sneakers website is registered to CIC Ventures LLC, which a 2023 financial disclosure revealed to be owned by Trump, according to ABC News. The shoes are sold by 45Footwear, LLC.

“Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,” the website notes. “45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement.”

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move to capitalize off the shooting that left one rallygoer dead and two injured is far from the first Trump-related sneaker venture.

Back in February, Trump unveiled golden $399 sneakers back in February at SneakerCon in Philadelphia.

His appearance was met with a mix of loud boos and cheers when he presented a pair of “Never Surrender” high-top shoes.

Lauren Boebert, wearing a pair of gold Trump sneakers, speaks to supporters on election night after winning her primary race on June 25 2024 ( John Bowden )

The golden sneakers, emblazoned with the Stars-and-Stripes at the collar and a “T” for Trump on the side, quickly went viral and were lampooned by James Austin Johnson on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this month, 45Footwear LLC filed a lawsuit alleging trademark and copyright infringement against a number of retailers it accused of marketing and selling knockoff versions of the shoes online.

The real Trump has never actually been pictured wearing the signature gold sneakers, although MAGA congresswoman Lauren Boebert did sport a pair at her victory party in Windsor, Colorado, after winning her Republican primary in the state’s 4th congressional district.

Boebert however latere admitted that her pair were fakes, telling a reporter for the Denver-based outlet Westword: “These are very China, but I’m OK with that. If I could’ve bought the OGs I would have.”