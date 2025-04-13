F1 Bahrain GP LIVE: Race start time as Piastri starts on pole with Norris and Hamilton down the order
Follow all the build-up with Piastri starting on pole and both Mercedes drivers punished with grid drops
F1 returns to Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 F1 season.
Lando Norris saw his championship lead cut to one point after Max Verstappen’s brilliant victory in Japan last time out, with the McLaren driver forced to settle for second ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri.
It was another difficult weekend for Ferrari in Suzuka, short of pace compared to the frontrunners, with Charles Leclerc finishing in fourth and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh, though the Brit hinted that a change is forthcoming to the SF-25 car.
Now, the grid returns to Bahrain - where pre-season testing took place in February - for the second race in the Asian triple-header. Verstappen won last year’s race in Bahrain, leading home a Red Bull one-two.
Follow live updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent - the race starts at 4pm (BST).
When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?
Time BST
Sunday 13 April
- Race: 4pm
Lewis Hamilton, ahead of starting ninth on the grid this afternoon:
Jackie Stewart driving his 1973 championship-winning Tyrrell on an exhibition lap
Special moment for the three-time F1 world champion earlier in Bahrain...
F1 driver standings after three races:
2. Max Verstappen – 61 points
3. Oscar Piastri – 49 points
4. George Russell –45 points
5. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points
6. Charles Leclerc – 20 points
7. Alex Albon – 18 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 10 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Isack Hadjar – 4 points
12. Ollie Bearman – 5 points
15. Carlos Sainz – 1 point
16. Pierre Gasly – 0 points
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Jack Doohan – 0 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
Lando Norris after qualifying only P6:
“I didn’t even go a tenth quicker, not quick enough.
Asked what the issue was, Norris reacts by circling his head: “Here.”
What went wrong? “No idea, just not quick enough.
On the race: “It’s just another day, look into things, see why I was struggling so much.
How can he turn it around? “Nothing, go to sleep.”
