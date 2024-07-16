RNC 2024 live: Trump expected to appear just days after being shot during assassination attempt
Follow the latest updates from Wisconsin as Trump gets Republican presidential nomination for third election cycle in a row
Donald Trump is expected to appear on stage at the Republican National Convention this evening just two days after he was shot in an assassination attempt at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.
Trump’s expected appearance, reported by CNN, comes after he and Ohio Senator JD Vance have officially clinched the Republican nominations for president and vice president.
Trump got the presidential nomination for the third election cycle in a row.
“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed. One attendee died and another two were injured.
The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents.
Bloody but unbowed, Trump can now expect a hero’s welcome when he appears in Milwaukee – despite recently referring to the city as “horrible” – and has already revealed that he has completely revised his keynote speech to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.
Marjorie Taylor Greene takes stage
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a right-wing firebrand from Georgia, spoke at the Republican National Convention moments ago.
Greene attacked US aid to Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. She also praised Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old father and retired fire chief who died after gunfire erupted at Donald Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Comperatore was killed after throwing his body on his wife and daughter to protect them from the bullets.
Trump expected to appear at RNC tonight: report
Donald Trump is expected to appear on stage at the Republican National Convention this evening, CNN reports.
His appearance comes just days after he was shot in the ear in an attempted assassination at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.
The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed one attendee and injured two others.
Eric Trump describes watching assassination attempt against his father
Eric Trump described his reaction to watching his father, Donald Trump, face an attempted assassination at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.
“I sat there with my two infant children, I watched the whole thing happening,” the former president’s son told CNN. “I can obviously recognize the sound of gunshots, and you hear them come across the TV screens, and it’s horrifying.”
Trump was struck in the ear, while one attendee was killed and two others were injured.
“He had blood coming out of his ear, he had blood on his face,” Eric Trump continued. “He was on the ground, he didn’t know where else he had possibly even hit. Obviously, it was a huge sign of relief when he got up, when he put his fist in the air.”
He told CNN that his father’s life “could’ve been taken in a heartbeat.”
“It was less than an inch, if he had turned his head...he certainly understands how close it was.”
Rep Mike Lawler says JD Vance could help determine election outcome
Representative Mike Lawler, a Republican from a swing district in New York, told The Independent that JD Vance’s working-class background could help swing the election in Donald Trump’s favor.
“I think he certainly will appeal greatly to blue-collar working-class voters, especially in the Rust Belt in the states that ultimately are going to determine the outcome,” Lawler told The Independent.
“I think that the vice presidential pick was always interesting and exciting,” he continued. “At the end of the day, that person is going to be a spokesperson for the President.”
RNC Chair kicks off Monday night speeches
Michael Whatley, chair of the Republican National Committee, took the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to kick off the Monday evening programming.
The speakers expected on stage tonight include Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem.
Vivek Ramaswamy eyes JD Vance’s senate seat
Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate who dropped out of the race in January, said he would be open to replacing JD Vance’s senate seat if he and Trump win in November.
“I have rock-solid conviction that JD will be an outstanding VP for President Trump,” Ramaswamy told Fox News. “The only negative is this leaves our side missing one of our best fighters in the Senate. If asked to serve, I would strongly consider the position and would discuss with President Trump which path makes the most sense for our country.”
Vance is currently the junior senator from Ohio.
Why did a nursing home aide try to kill Trump? The unanswered questions from the rally shooting
In the two days since Donald Trump’s right ear was grazed by a gunman’s bullet at a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday, a complete picture of the 20-year-old suspect is yet to emerge publicly—and details of what led up to the stunning event remain unclear.
Thomas Matthew Crooks had no criminal record, no known history of mental illness, and “was not known to the FBI prior to this incident,” the bureau said. The nursing home dietary aide’s family is working with investigators, who say they have not discovered any evidence of Crooks’ involvement with a broader plot, but are still treating the unsuccessful assassination attempt as a potential case of domestic terrorism.
In an email on Monday to The Independent, administrator Marcie Grimm of the Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of his involvement as Thomas performed his job without concern and his background check was clean.”
Biden team scorches JD Vance as Republican VP pick: ‘Bend over backwards to enable Trump’
President Joe Biden’s campaign has slammed former president Donald Trump for choosing Ohio Senator JD Vance to be his running-mate, calling the Hillbilly Elegy author turned MAGA politician a blank check for the ex-president’s worst impulses.
In a statement, Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said Trump selected the Buckeye State Republican because he would “do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people.”
Dillon also said Vance would “make it his mission” to implement the extreme policies laid out in the Trump-aligned Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, including a national abortion ban.
Kamala Harris calls JD Vance
Vice President Kamala Harris called JD Vance to congratulate him after he was named as Donald Trump’s running mate, Politico reports.
Vance, the junior senator from Ohio, is set to appear on Fox News this evening in his first interview since Trump’s announcement.
Trump kids gather to see their father formally named as Republican nominee - days after their dad was shot
Three of Donald Trump’s children are at the Republican National Convention to support their father just days after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr stood together as their father received enough votes to become the GOP nominee on Monday afternoon. Eric, Trump’s second-oldest son, awarded his father the delegates from Florida during the ceremony.
The show of support comes two days after Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally. Trump was struck in the ear, while one attendee was killed and another two were injured.
