Donald Trump is expected to appear on stage at the Republican National Convention this evening just two days after he was shot in an assassination attempt at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

Trump’s expected appearance, reported by CNN, comes after he and Ohio Senator JD Vance have officially clinched the Republican nominations for president and vice president.

Trump got the presidential nomination for the third election cycle in a row.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet but otherwise escaped unscathed. One attendee died and another two were injured.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed at the scene by Secret Service agents.

Bloody but unbowed, Trump can now expect a hero’s welcome when he appears in Milwaukee – despite recently referring to the city as “horrible” – and has already revealed that he has completely revised his keynote speech to reflect a new message of national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt.