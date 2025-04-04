Kurt Russell delights fans as he reunites with co-star after more than 40 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kurt Russell has left his fans overjoyed after reuniting with his co-star from The Thing, Keith David, after more than 40 years.

The duo were in attendance at a ceremony honouring the great horror director John Carpenter as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (3 April).

In footage captured at the event by writer Wynter Mitchell, the two are seen embracing and sharing a few warm exchanges, with Russell telling David: “You look terrific.”

Despite both being frequent collaborators with Carpenter, The Thing, which was remade in 2011, remains the only movie the two ever starred in together. They played American researchers in Antarctica, battling a shape-shifting alien life-form in the horror classic.

Their respective characters, MacReady and Childs, are the only two survivors at the film’s conclusion, leading to an iconic ending where fans are led to believe that either one of them has been possessed by the extra-terrestrial entity.

The clip of their reunion in Los Angeles, which has since gone viral, has prompted fans to express their own happiness at seeing the two with each other again.

In response, one person said: “Dudes rock.”

Another wrote: “This s*** means something to me, man.”

A third simply called them: “Two absolute icons and legends.”

Meanwhile, another fan joked: “Somebody quick, ask them if Giles or MacReady was The Thing at the end of the movie?”

Some eagle-eyed fans also noticed The Thing cinematographer Dean Cundey standing behind Russell and David. “Dean Cundey glaring at them in the background is killing me,” said one amused viewer.

US filmmaker John Carpenter is joined by makeup artist Greg Nicotero and actors Kurt Russell and Keith David at his Walk of Fame Star ceremony ( AFP via Getty Images )

Besides The Thing, Russell worked with Carpenter on Escape from New York, and its sequel Escape from LA, as well as Big Trouble in Little China and the TV film Elvis. David’s only other Carpenter film was the cult 1988 sci-fi movie They Live.

Speaking at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event, Russell said: “There are very, very few directors whose signature is so clearly and instantly stamped upon a film that within thirty seconds of viewing it, the informed watcher can boldly and confidently say out loud, oh that’s directed by so and so. John Carpenter is one of those rare, very few so and so’s…there’s nobody more deserving, my friend, than John Carpenter”.

In a brief speech, Carpenter thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for adding his star to the Walk of Fame and added: “I was looking for a career in Hollywood. Well, I found my career. And today, I have found Hollywood.”