McIlroy trying to stay cool with Masters title in sight

The Masters reaches its conclusion with Rory McIlroy hoping to end his Augusta hoodoo and complete a career grand slam.

McIlroy’s excellent 66 on Saturday saw him seize control of the tournament, with the Northern Irishman taking a two-shot lead into the final round. After producing two outstanding rounds to bounce back from a slow start, the 35-year-old is on the cusp of becoming only the sixth man to win all four majors, as well as ending an 11-year wait to add to his tally of four.

His likeliest challenger is Bryson DeChambeau, who sits within striking distance after an up-and-down third round. The sometimes-outspoken LIV Golf star is proving popular with the patrons at Augusta and has the game to match McIlroy - as well as a possible psychological edge, too, having denied his rival at the US Open at Pinehurst last year. Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Reed also begin the final day in the top five looking to put the pressure on - though this looks like it may be a final group duel.

