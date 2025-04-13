The Masters 2025 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy retakes lead
Can McIlroy hold off Bryson DeChambeau to complete a career grand slam?
The Masters reaches its conclusion with Rory McIlroy hoping to end his Augusta hoodoo and complete a career grand slam.
McIlroy’s excellent 66 on Saturday saw him seize control of the tournament, with the Northern Irishman taking a two-shot lead into the final round. After producing two outstanding rounds to bounce back from a slow start, the 35-year-old is on the cusp of becoming only the sixth man to win all four majors, as well as ending an 11-year wait to add to his tally of four.
His likeliest challenger is Bryson DeChambeau, who sits within striking distance after an up-and-down third round. The sometimes-outspoken LIV Golf star is proving popular with the patrons at Augusta and has the game to match McIlroy - as well as a possible psychological edge, too, having denied his rival at the US Open at Pinehurst last year. Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Reed also begin the final day in the top five looking to put the pressure on - though this looks like it may be a final group duel.
Follow all of the action, and the final round scores and leaderboard, from Augusta below:
The chasing pack holding firm
How are the men behind the final pairing getting on? Ludvig Aberg has been steady since his opening birdie with four straight pars to stay at -7. He needs to get aboard the birdie train sharp-ish if he wants to get close to McIlroy.
Meanwhile, Justin Rose and Jason Day have found birdies to move to -6 alongside Corey Conners.
Scottie Scheffler and a resurgent Max Homa in the group at -5
Leaderboard: -12: McIlroy; -9: DeChambeau; -7: Aberg; -6: Day, Conners, Rose
Huge swing to McIlroy on the 4th
Struggles for Bryson at the 4th. Putting from off the green, absolutely miles away, it’s way too high and goes well past the hole. The slope brings it back a bit but he’s still got 12 feet for the par... Down the hill, always left and it’s back-to-back bogeys for DeChambeau.
Suddenly, McIlroy’s two-shot lead that he began the round with is restored. He tries to make it three with a birdie putt on the 4th and rolls it in! Rory makes back-to-back birdies and leads by three. WOW!
Leaderboard: -12: McIlroy; -9: DeChambeau; -7: Aberg; -6: Day, Conners
Advantage McIlroy on the 4th
Rory McIlroy is cooking now! He appears to have shaken off the early struggles and fizzes in a gorgeous tee shot at the par-three 4th hole to have a good look at birdie.
And Bryson DeChambeau flies it long, one bounce off the back of the green. The momentum has completely shifted back to the Northern Irishman now.
Leaderboard: -11: McIlroy; -10: DeChambeau; -7: Aberg; -6: Day, Conners
McIlroy birdies as DeChambeau bogeys
After an ok second shot, Bryson left with a very quick putt down the hill on the 3rd green. Ooh, that’s aggressive... Misses low and has left himself with work to do for the par.
Meanwhile, McIlroy with a nice pitch and a birdie look from inside 10 feet. It swings left to right and he makes it! Huge from Rory. Climbs back to -11.
All the more pressure on DeChambeau’s seven-foot par putt... Takes a long time on the read and then misses it. Drops a shot and McIlroy is back in the lead. What a swing.
Scottie Scheffler finds a birdie on the 5th to move to -5. He’s too far back, right? Right...?
Leaderboard: -11: McIlroy; -10: DeChambeau; -7: Aberg, Conners
Tee shots at the 3rd
DeChambeau takes an iron off the 3rd tee - a 350-yard par four. Safely on the fairway.
McIlroy is more aggressive and takes driver. Great shot! Nails it down the middle and it runs just short of the green - a little wedge coming up to hopefully have a good shot at birdie.
Rose drops a shot to fall to five-under.
Leaderboard: -11: DeChambeau; -10: McIlroy; -7: Aberg, Conners
Dechambeau takes the lead
McIlroy’s struggles may be the headline but DeChambeau isn’t exactly playing great golf either right now. He gives his 60-foot putt for eagle far too much respect. It looks like it’s stopping 20 feet short but rolls on a bit further - thought it’s still the best part of 10 feet for birdie.
Good two putt from McIlroy to at least par the hole but Bryson has this birdie putt for the solo lead... It’s a quick one down the hill, he barely nudges it and makes it! That was a gutsy putt
Tell you what though, the likes of Aberg and Conners at four shots back might just start fancying this...
Leaderboard: -11: DeChambeau; -10: McIlroy; -7: Aberg, Conners -6: Rose
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's horror start
Here’s how McIlroy began his day - with a double bogey. Really not good for the Northern Irishman
McIlroy still struggling.
Hmmm... McIlroy has to lay up short of the green from the bunker and his pitch from 90 yards isn’t great. He’s only got an outside look at birdie and not a simple two-putt.
Meanwhile, DeChambeau is on the green in two. A long putt upcoming for eagle but he’ll be eyeing the two-putt for birdie.
Elsewhere, Aberg with a really good two-putt at the 3rd to save par and stay at -7 - three shots back.
Leaderboard: -10: McIlroy, DeChambeau; -7: Aberg, Conners -6: Rose
McIlroy in the sand again
Are the wheels coming off the McIlroy train already...? His tee shot on the par-five 2ns stays right and for a second hole in a row, he’s in the fairway bunker.
Meanwhile, DeChambeau cremates a drive down the fairway. Advantage Bryson...
Elsewhere, Justin Rose also sees a shot go as he drops back to -6.
Leaderboard: -10: McIlroy, DeChambeau; -7: Aberg, Conners -6: Rose
McIlroy double bogeys the 1st to drop back
Tricky par putt for McIlroy and he leaves it high of the hole. He’s still got five feet back the other way for bogey! No dice!
Oh dear Rory. It stays left of the hole and it’s an immediate double bogey. He’s straight back to -10.
DeChambeau now has the chance to stick with him at -10 with a par putt... Similar line to Rory’s, so he got a read and the American finds the heart of the hole! McIlroy’s lead is wiped out within one hole.
Leaderboard: -10: McIlroy, DeChambeau; -7: Rose, Aberg, Conners
