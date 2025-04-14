Rory McIlroy reveals touching message to Justin Rose after Masters win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy shared an “ironic” story after a touching moment with runner-up Justin Rose after beating his friend in a play-off to win the 89th Masters.

The victory completed the career grand slam for McIlroy in a nailbiting finale, despite squandering the lead, which ballooned to as much as five shots at one point, on multiple occasions.

The 35-year-old described the win as “a dream come true,” though the five-time major winner had some kind words for his Ryder Cup teammate after a birdie on the 18th in the first play-off hole clinched the green jacket.

"I just congratulated him on a great week,” McIlroy said in his post-championship press conference. “I said, so, ironic how these things happen. We were invited to a dinner by a few members of the club on Tuesday night and we were the only two players at that table and we were the ones who end up being in the playoff.

“It's funny how these things work, he's a great champion and displayed so much grace throughout his career. Selfishly I was happy it was another European in the playoff, we're on a good run at the minute, Ryder Cup this year.

“Justin is a great champion and I remember watching the playoff in 2017 when he went up against Sergio, that didn't quite go his way either, he's had a phenomenal record around here, I feel for him as he's been so close. He's a good friend and hopefully he has a few more opportunities.”

McIlroy also revealed how Tiger Woods served as his inspiration to claim glory at Augusta National one day.

“I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember,” the Northern Irishman added.

“Watching Tiger (Woods) here in 1997 do what he did, winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did.

“It feels incredible. This is my 17th time here and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time.

“The last 10 years coming here with the burden of the grand slam on my shoulder and trying to achieve it, I wonder what we’re going to talk about going into next year.

“I’m absolutely honoured, thrilled and proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion.”

While his celebration on the 18th green was “all relief,” adding: “It was 14 years in the making, from having a four-shot lead (after three rounds) in 2011.

“There was a lot of pent up emotion that came out on the 18th green and a moment like that makes all the years and close calls worth it.”

McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond also played a crucial role before the play-off could begin, settling his player’s nerves and fixing his mind before the one-to-one action.

“After scoring, Harry and I were walking to the golf cart to bring us back to the 18th tee, and he said to me, “Well pal, we would have taken this on Monday morning,” McIlroy said.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, absolutely we would have’. That was an easy reset. I just kept telling myself, just make the same swing you made in regulation. And I hit a great drive up there and the rest is history.

“I had two yards less in the play-off than regulation and a flatter lie as well. It was a good number, just needed a committed swing and made one at the right time.”