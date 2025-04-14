Tiger Woods leads reaction to McIlroy’s stunning long-awaited Masters win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods has welcomed Rory McIlroy to golf’s most exclusive club after his dramatic victory in the 89th Masters.

McIlroy defeated Justin Rose on the first hole of a play-off at Augusta National to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in having won all four major titles.

“Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory,” Woods posted on social media.

“Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!”

McIlroy’s close friend Shane Lowry joked that McIlroy could happily retire after completing the career grand slam.

“This means everything to him,” Lowry told Golf Channel.

“This is all he thinks about, all he talks about. He always said to me he’d retire a happy man if he won the green jacket, so I told Erica (McIlroy’s wife) he can retire now.

“He’s had a long 10, 11 years, he’s had a lot of hurdles to get over and it’s a credit to him.”

Tommy Fleetwood, who finished 21st after a closing 69, added: “I’ve said it a bunch of times, I think Rory is the best player of our generation. I don’t think he’s had to prove that for a while.

“For him to have finally got this one, a career grand slam, is unbelievably special. I think this time was always going to come, it’s just Rory makes you feel like it’s not going to at some point.

“Whatever he did today, Rory’s place in golf (history) was secure, but this has just added another layer on top of that.

“I do believe he’s the best of our generation and now he’s one of the greatest of all time.”

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins joined political leaders from across the island in celebrating McIlroy’s victory, calling it a “truly outstanding achievement”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Holywood golfer’s “incredible” triumph placed him among the sport’s greatest.

“This is a huge moment in sporting history, and one that has filled everyone back home with great pride and that will undoubtedly inspire future generations to chase their dreams,” she posted on X.

“Enjoy the well-deserved celebrations, Rory!”

open image in gallery Members of Rory McIlroy’s Holywood Golf Club in County Down celebrate as he wins the 2025 US Masters (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Irish premier Micheal Martin described the win as “epic”.

“The Green Jacket is yours Rory McIlroy,” the Taoiseach posted on X.

“A finish for the ages at Augusta to win The Masters and complete a richly-deserved career Grand Slam. Epic achievement by one of golf’s greatest talents.”

Meanwhile, five hours of unbearable sporting agony gave way to scenes of unbridled joy as crowds at Rory McIlroy’s home club in Co Down celebrated his dramatic Masters victory.

open image in gallery Members of Rory McIlroy’s Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast celebrate as he wins the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Monday April 14, 2025. ( PA Wire )

After a night when members at Holywood Golf Club endured an emotional rollercoaster like no other, the clubhouse erupted as the local hero sank his birdie putt at the first play-off hole at Augusta National to finally capture a long sought green jacket and enter golfing immortality as a winner of the career grand slam of major titles.

There were tears and cheers as club stalwarts embraced, while junior members who dream of emulating their hometown champion chanted his name.

The celebrations were a marked contrast to the sombre mood inside the club earlier in the night during the agonising moments of McIlroy’s final round when he looked to have blown his chances of glory.