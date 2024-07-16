Support truly

The man who attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania told his boss that he needed the Saturday off because he had “something important to do.”

Thomas Matthew Crooks’ motive is still unknown, though he reportedly also told co-workers he would see them on Sunday, prompting questions over whether he believed he would escape following the attack.

Investigations remain ongoing after the shocking incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, during which the former president was clipped by a bullet on his right ear before being rushed to the floor by members of the Secret Service.

On Tuesday night CNN reported new details, including events of the days before.

The outlet reported that the 20-year-old told his boss at the nursing home where he worked “I need the day off, I have something important to do.” Despite this, he also said he would see his co-workers on Sunday.

Shooter Thomas Crooks, pictured in a yearbook photo, reportedly also told co-workers he would see them on Sunday ( AP )

According to CNN, Crooks was also flagged to security at the event due to the fact that he was caring a range-finder – a piece of equipment used by snipers to determine distance – when going through the screening area.

He reportedly used the device to look at the counter sniper officers at the event, who also looked back at him.

In addition, not long before shots rang out, rally goers noticed a man climbing to the top of a roof of a nearby building and warned local law enforcement, according to two law enforcement officials.

One officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder and Crooks quickly took a shot toward Trump, and that’s when the Secret Service counter snipers shot him, said the officials who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Former schoolmates of Crooks described him as an outcast who was bullied every day and sat alone at lunch time ( AP )

After Crooks was fatally shot by police various items were found on his person, including a remote for three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found in his car, and three fully loaded magazines with 100 rounds. He had opened fire on the former president with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

Crooks was also found with a bullet proof vest, prompting speculation that he may have been expecting to escape following his initial attack, CNN reported.

The new information comes as the Republican National Convention (RNC) continues in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump appeared there alongside his VP pick JD Vance on Monday – his first public appearance since the shooting.

The former president entered the convention hall with a piece of white gauze over his right ear, where he was hit, and received thunderous applause from attendees. Following the incident Trump confirmed that one of the bullets had struck him in the right ear.

Donald Trump appeared at the RNC on Monday, with a bandage on his injured ear ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Crooks was not carrying identification but was later identified through DNA. The FBI said they were investigating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism, but a specific or ideological motive remains unknown.

Former schoolmates of Crooks described him as an outcast who was bullied at every day and sat alone at lunch time.

He was mocked him for the way he dressed, such as hunting outfits, student Jason Kohler said. “He was bullied almost every day,” Kohler told reporters. “He was just a outcast, and you know how kids are nowadays.”

Crooks “never outwardly spoke about his political views or how much he hated Trump or anything,” Sarah D’Angelo, who attended Bethel Park High School alongside Crooks, told The Wall Street Journal. She said Crooks enjoyed playing video games, and was known to have “a few friends,” but lacked “a whole friend group.