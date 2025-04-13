Celebrity Big Brother 2025 LIVE: Mickey Rourke says he’s ‘ashamed’ after being removed
Rourke’s removal followed a sexual remark and ‘threatening and aggressive’ behaviour
Celebrity Big Brother is in full swing – and in the past week, we’ve seen a new selection of famous (and not-so-famous) faces live together in the reality show house.
Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, 72, has been the cause of significant controversy, which led to his removal after six days.
The star was given a formal warning by Big Brother for making homophobic comments directed at 21-year-old Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, but was ultimately thrown off the show by producers for a sexual comment aimed at The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, 24, and threatening behaviour towards Love Island contestant Chris Hughes, 32.
Rourke grew irate when Hughes, in character as a pirate for a shopping task, “eyeballed” him. Rourke later apologised to Hughes, and told Big Brother he was “ashamed” of his actions and blamed it on his “short fuse”.
The controversy started immediately. While entering the house on 7 April, Rourke “ogled” the reality show’s co-host AJ Odudu, which caused viewers to call for the actor to be axed from the series. One person wrote on X/Twitter: “He should be removed for this. It’s disturbing, particularly after how he was with AJ, too.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.
“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.
While many thought Rourke would get the boot during Friday night’s eviction, former Tory MP Michael Fabricant was eliminated.
The series continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
Mickey Rourke ejected from ‘CBB'
Mickey Rourke has been kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after an “unacceptable” run-in with Chris Hughes.
It was announced on Saturday (12 April), that the Hollywood actor “has agreed to leave” the show following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of “unacceptable behaviour”.
While the specific incident that led to Rourke’s departure is yet to be revealed, it’s believed it occurred during a disagreement with Love Island star and sports broadcaster Hughes.
Rourke’s behaviour during the interaction “was considered to be threatening and aggressive”, although it’s been stressed that “no physical altercation took place”.
More here:
Mickey Rourke has been removed from Celebrity Big Brother
That’s it for tonight’s episode – join us again tomorrow for all the latest updates from the house.
Big Brother removes Mickey Rourke from the house
Big Brother: “Mickey, Big Brother needs to speak to you about your behaviour. Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive. Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella.”
Mickey Rourke: “Oh, I’m not aware of that but OK.”
Big Brother: ”This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public. This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.”
Mickey Rourke: “Yes sir. I did wrong. I apologise. I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. ‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.
“I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt. Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that.”
Big Brother: “Big Brother considers your language and behaviour today to be seriously unacceptable and as a result Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house.”
Mickey Rourke: “I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen.”
Danny Beard breaks down after saying that wanting to “look after” Mickey Rourke has made him “question his morals” as he knows the actor’s behaviour is unacceptable.
He’s clearly a very nice person. Heavy is the head an’ all that!
Mickey’s actions send shockwaves around the house
Ella Rae is still disturbed by the sexual comment he made earlier in the day. “I’m not a piece of meat,” she emotionally tells Big Brother in the Diary Room.
Meanwhile, Donna says she “feels sad” and no longer has any “respect” for the actor after his run-in with Chris. Angellica breaks down in tears, also.
Mickey Rourke explains why he reacted the way he did
“It was just the eye contact – it was a challenge without saying, ‘F*** you.’ It’s been a long time since I lost my s***. There was some button that was pushed that I can’t even explain to you.”
JoJo Siwa describes it as “heartbreaking” as there’s “a lovely side” to him.
Mickey Rourke and Chris Hughes clash after Chris “eyeballs” him – as a joke.
“Don’t eyeball me, c***,” he tells Chris, before saying he’s going to “put him on the floor”.
Big Brother sternly calls him to the Diary Room – he says he will apologise to Chris.
Mickey Rourke just made a sexual remark to Ella Rae Wise – it’s not worth repeating what he said, but Danny Beard immediately scolded him.
Patsy Palmer said: “That’s what happens, I’m just starting to be his mate and something slips out.”
It’s the beginning of the end for Mickey’s time in the CBB house.
The house has been transformed into a pirate ship, with JoJo Siwa the “captain”.
Donna Preston and Angellica Bell are her First Mates – and the remainder of the housemates are the crew who, let’s just say, have been dealt a bit of a short straw. Or cutlass.
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have an extremely close friendship – and it seems it’s at the expense of Chris’s bonding with Ella Rae Wise.
“It’s OK ‘cause I don’t even fancy him,” Ella Rae says while expressing her disappointment, not entirely convincingly.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments