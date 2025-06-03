Diddy trial live: Security guard from LA hotel where Combs assaulted Cassie Ventura in 2016 set to testify
Eddy Garcia, a security supervisor at the InterContinental Hotel, is expected to testify Tuesday morning about an alleged $100,000 payoff made by Combs
A security guard at the Los Angeles hotel where Sean “Diddy” Combs was captured in security footage attacking his longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura is set to take the stand.
Jurors are set to hear from several witnesses Tuesday, including Eddy Garcia, a security supervisor at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. Garcia was on duty shortly after Combs was recorded punching, kicking and dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway after a “freak-off” in March 2016.
Prosecutors are expected to delve into events that unfolded after the infamous assault, which they have said involved the music mogul delivering $100,000 in a brown paper bag to purchase the security footage.
It followed Combs’ former assistant Mia, who was given a pseudonym to protect her identity, returning to the stand for a third and final time Monday. She testified that she did not report Combs’s alleged sexual abuse because she was “terrified and brainwashed” by him.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Judge bans man who shared Mia's real name
A man has been barred from court after revealing the real name of Mia, Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-assistant who testified under a pseudonym.
The man referred to Mia by her real name on his YouTube channel and filmed outside the courthouse yesterday, prosecutors told Judge Arun Subramanian.
Subramanian has now barred the man from court.
Woman heckles Diddy in courtroom
A woman disrupted court today when she heckled Sean “Diddy” Combs.
“Diddy, motherf****** laughing at you at every damn courtroom...it’s not a f****** game,” the woman yelled.
Judge Arun Subramanian asked the court officers to remove her.
She entered as prosecutors told Subramanian someone identified Mia, Combs’s ex-assistant, by her legal name rather than her pseudonym yesterday. The judge said he will notify court security.
Recap: Mia's teary testimony as she explains why she stayed silent
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former assistant ended her testimony Monday with her head hung low as she tearfully explained that sharing the alleged sexual abuse she endured has been “the worst thing” she’s ever discussed.
For almost the entirety of her three days of testimony, “Mia” kept her head down, unable to look up at the lawyers or the man she’s accused of physically, psychologically, sexually and verbally abusing her.
When asked why, “Mia”– a pseudonym – tearfully explained the sexual assaults and rape are “the worst thing I’ve ever had to talk about in my life.”
“I can’t look my nieces or my goddaughter in the eyes and ever advise them if they were in this situation,” the ex-assistant told the court with her head bowed.
Security supervisor to testify under immunity order
To spare himself from potential prosecution, security guard Eddy Garcia will testify under an immunity order. It came after he told the government that he intended to assert his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself.
Recap: What did Combs's assistant 'Mia' testify yesterday?
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant “Mia” returned to the witness stand for a third and final time on Monday, kicking off the fourth week of testimony in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial.
Mia, who was given a pseudonym to protect her identity, testified that she did not report Combs’s sexual abuse because she was “terrified and brainwashed” by him. Her testimony came after Combs’s attorney Brian Steel asked her if she told the truth when she testified last week that Combs sexually assaulted her.
"I would not lie in this courtroom," Mia responded. "I never lied in this courtroom. Everything I have said is true."
Did Combs try to buy-back security footage for $100k?
Prosecutors are expected to delve into events that unfolded after Sean Combs’s attack, which allegedly involved the music mogul delivering $100,000 in a brown paper bag in an attempt to purchase the security footage.
Combs does not deny the payoff. His attorneys, however, said the payment was to avoid negative headlines.
Security guard Eddy Garcia set to take stand this morning
Eddy Garcia, the security guard at the Los Angeles hotel where Sean “Diddy” Combs was captured in security footage attacking his longtime girlfriend Casandra “Cassie”Ventura, is set to take the stand.
Garcia was a security supervisor at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City at the time of the infamous assault after a “freak-off” in March 2016.