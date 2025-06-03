Related: Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

A security guard at the Los Angeles hotel where Sean “Diddy” Combs was captured in security footage attacking his longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura is set to take the stand.

Jurors are set to hear from several witnesses Tuesday, including Eddy Garcia, a security supervisor at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. Garcia was on duty shortly after Combs was recorded punching, kicking and dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway after a “freak-off” in March 2016.

Prosecutors are expected to delve into events that unfolded after the infamous assault, which they have said involved the music mogul delivering $100,000 in a brown paper bag to purchase the security footage.

It followed Combs’ former assistant Mia, who was given a pseudonym to protect her identity, returning to the stand for a third and final time Monday. She testified that she did not report Combs’s alleged sexual abuse because she was “terrified and brainwashed” by him.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.