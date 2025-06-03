Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Diddy supporter dragged out of courtroom by cops after profanity-laden outburst

The woman yelled out in court, “Diddy, these motherf****** ​laughing at you”

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
,Kelly Rissman
Tuesday 03 June 2025 13:04 EDT
Comments
Everything to know about Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

A supporter of Sean “Diddy” Combs was dragged out of a New York courtroom by cops after making a profanity-laden outburst.

It’s the fourth week of testimony in the rap mogul’s sex trafficking trial and, on Tuesday, the federal court experienced its first significant disruption.

A woman in the court’s gallery yelled, “Diddy, these motherf***** ​laughing at you” and “it's not right what they’re doing to him!" according to reports by CNN and NBC News.

The judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian, told court officers to “escort her out right now!”

Combs turned around after Subramanian ordered her removal.

A supporter of Sean “Diddy” Combs was dragged out of a New York courtroom by cops after having a profanity-laden outburst
A supporter of Sean “Diddy” Combs was dragged out of a New York courtroom by cops after having a profanity-laden outburst (REUTERS)
The outburst came shortly after prosecutors complained about the real identity of Comb’s former assistant, known as “Mia,” who is a witness in the case, being publicly shared.

Prosecutors said a man had violated a pseudonym order by referring to “Mia” by her real name on his YouTube channel, CNN reported.

The man was in the courtroom on Monday, and was also seen recording outside.

Prosecutors have accused Diddy of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” from 2004 to 2024
Prosecutors have accused Diddy of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” from 2004 to 2024 (REUTERS)

Prosecutors asked Subramanian to ban the man from the courtroom, which the judge agreed to.

According to The Washington Post, the woman removed from courthouse said she believed people were unfairly mocking Combs.

“I wanted to make my voice heard,” she said.

The Post reported that the woman got angry when approached by a reporter and started cursing.

The outburst came shortly after prosecutors complained of a man who violated the pseudonym order by referring to Comb’s former assistant, “Mia,” by her real name on his YouTube channel, CNN reported
The outburst came shortly after prosecutors complained of a man who violated the pseudonym order by referring to Comb’s former assistant, “Mia,” by her real name on his YouTube channel, CNN reported (Reuters)

“I’m tired of seeing everyone treating Diddy the way they are. I said my piece,” the supporter said.

Diddy stands accused of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors have accused Diddy of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” from 2004 to 2024.

Mia testified last week that she was sexually assaulted by Combs. On Monday, she said she had previously not reported the assault allegation because she was “terrified and brainwashed” by the rap mogul.

