Diddy supporter dragged out of courtroom by cops after profanity-laden outburst

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A supporter of Sean “Diddy” Combs was dragged out of a New York courtroom by cops after making a profanity-laden outburst.

It’s the fourth week of testimony in the rap mogul’s sex trafficking trial and, on Tuesday, the federal court experienced its first significant disruption.

A woman in the court’s gallery yelled, “Diddy, these motherf***** ​laughing at you” and “it's not right what they’re doing to him!" according to reports by CNN and NBC News.

The judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian, told court officers to “escort her out right now!”

Combs turned around after Subramanian ordered her removal.

open image in gallery A supporter of Sean “Diddy” Combs was dragged out of a New York courtroom by cops after having a profanity-laden outburst ( REUTERS )

The outburst came shortly after prosecutors complained about the real identity of Comb’s former assistant, known as “Mia,” who is a witness in the case, being publicly shared.

Prosecutors said a man had violated a pseudonym order by referring to “Mia” by her real name on his YouTube channel, CNN reported.

The man was in the courtroom on Monday, and was also seen recording outside.

open image in gallery Prosecutors have accused Diddy of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” from 2004 to 2024 ( REUTERS )

Prosecutors asked Subramanian to ban the man from the courtroom, which the judge agreed to.

According to The Washington Post, the woman removed from courthouse said she believed people were unfairly mocking Combs.

“I wanted to make my voice heard,” she said.

The Post reported that the woman got angry when approached by a reporter and started cursing.

open image in gallery The outburst came shortly after prosecutors complained of a man who violated the pseudonym order by referring to Comb’s former assistant, “Mia,” by her real name on his YouTube channel, CNN reported ( Reuters )

“I’m tired of seeing everyone treating Diddy the way they are. I said my piece,” the supporter said.

Diddy stands accused of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors have accused Diddy of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” from 2004 to 2024.

Mia testified last week that she was sexually assaulted by Combs. On Monday, she said she had previously not reported the assault allegation because she was “terrified and brainwashed” by the rap mogul.