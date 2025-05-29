The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs testified that the disgraced music mogul repeatedly slammed a bathroom door on her arm and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, as she tearfully revealed the abusive relationship.

Combs’ former personal assistant, who goes by the pseudonym “Mia” and later went on to co-found Revolt Films studio with him, took the stand Thursday at his sex trafficking trial. She detailed several incidents with the rap mogul including a time he allegedly put his hand up her dress and climbed into her bed to rape her.

The former employee also told jurors that in 2013, while at the Revolt media productions office, Diddy borrowed her cell phone and ran off with it. Mia testified that she was terrified he would read text messages she sent to a stylist, bad-mouthing him, and chased after him.

As she tried to follow him, Diddy then slammed her arm in a bathroom door multiple times, she testified. He eventually ran outside, leaving her with an arm so badly bruised she thought it may have been broken.

The testimony was one of several key moments during Thursday’s trial for Diddy. Combs is facing five federal courts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Other jaw-dropping moments during her testimony included:

While working as Diddy’s personal assistant, Mia said there were stretches of days she would be up working 24/7 – the longest was five days without sleep.

Part of Mia’s job was to “keep tabs on” Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, whom she witnessed being abused by Diddy multiple times

Working for Diddy had “really high” highs and “really low” low

Whether her days went good or bad was dependent on “Puff’s mood”

open image in gallery Diddy’s former employee, “Mia” testified during his sex trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. ( Reuters )

Mia, seemingly nervous and stuttering while she spoke, briefly mentioned her claims that the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted her at the start of her testimony. The former employee’s voice dropped low to a near-whisper while speaking of the alleged assaults, which she says occurred when Combs’ then-girlfriend, Cassie, was not around.

Mia testified that one of the assaults happened at Combs’ 40th birthday party, while others occurred at her home in Los Angeles. She said she never initiated sexual contact with Combs or told him she wanted to have sex with him.

The job would also keep her up all hours of the day, she testified, saying that she once went five days in a row without sleeping. Only when she “felt like I was underwater” and started “seeing lights that weren’t there” and was “hysterically crying” did Diddy say she could rest, Mia testified.

“It was chaotic. It was toxic,” she said of the work environment, telling jurors, “It could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really low.”

Mia said Combs kept his employees on their toes due to his ever-changing mood, which would cause everything to go from “happy to chaotic.”

Her testimony echoed that of prior prosecution witnesses, including Combs’ former longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who detailed the perverted “freak offs” she participated at Diddy’s whims during the trial’s first week.

Mia noted during her testimony that part of her job was to “keep tabs on” Cassie, telling jurors she witnessed violent episodes between the singer and Diddy “all the time.”

open image in gallery Combs’ former employee, Mia, said she witnessed Combs abuse his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, frequently. ( Reuters )

She said that she saw Combs beat Ventura on multiple occasions, and detailed one brutal assault at the R&B singer’s Los Angeles home in 2013 that was also recounted to the jury by Cassie’s longtime stylist, Deonte Nash, who testified Wednesday. Mia told the jurors about jumping on the music mogul’s back in an attempt to get him to stop hurting both Ventura and Nash. After he shook her off and threw her into a wall, he slammed Cassie’s head into the corner of a bed, causing a deep gash on her eyebrow.

When she saw Ventura’s head hit the corner of the bed frame, Mia testified that she thought Combs was “actually going to kill her.”

Despite the abuse, Mia testified that she never saw Cassie fighting back, only raising her arms up and begging Diddy to stop.

The incident involving Cassie and Nash, however, made Mia realize she was in “real danger,” she testified.

While testifying Mia emphasized the power and control Combs had over both her and Ventura. Mia repeatedly said: “I had to do everything that he told me to do.” If not, there would be consequences that were “something bad, very scary.”

The punishment was “unpredictable but typically pretty terrifying,” she added.