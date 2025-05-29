Related: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

“Mia,” a former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs, testified today after ex-stylist Deonte Nash in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial.

The woman, who is testifying under a pseudonym, says Combs sexually abused her and attacked her on multiple occasions. Mia told the court that she once had blood dripping down her leg while working because Combs wouldn’t let her go to the bathroom to change her tampon. When she left to try and change it, he threw a bowl of spaghetti at her.

Mia said she felt “terrified, so humiliated, so confused” when he threw things at her and thought “something was wrong with me for making him this upset.”

Earlier Thursday, Nash returned to the stand. Nash, a stylist who worked with both Combs and Ventura, testified that he witnessed Combs’ violence against his ex-girlfriend firsthand. Nash said that he and Ventura hid from Combs "too many times to count.”

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.