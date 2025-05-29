Diddy trial live: Ex-assistant ‘Mia’ testifies Combs threw a bowl of spaghetti at her in rage as she tried to change tampon
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s ex-assistant ‘Mia’ and celebrity stylist Deonte Nash testified on Thursday
“Mia,” a former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs, testified today after ex-stylist Deonte Nash in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial.
The woman, who is testifying under a pseudonym, says Combs sexually abused her and attacked her on multiple occasions. Mia told the court that she once had blood dripping down her leg while working because Combs wouldn’t let her go to the bathroom to change her tampon. When she left to try and change it, he threw a bowl of spaghetti at her.
Mia said she felt “terrified, so humiliated, so confused” when he threw things at her and thought “something was wrong with me for making him this upset.”
Earlier Thursday, Nash returned to the stand. Nash, a stylist who worked with both Combs and Ventura, testified that he witnessed Combs’ violence against his ex-girlfriend firsthand. Nash said that he and Ventura hid from Combs "too many times to count.”
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Day 12 recap: 'Mia' testifies about sexual abuse
Day 12 focused on testimony from ‘Mia,’ a former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs who is testifying under a pseudonym.
Mia told the court she was sexually abused by Combs on multiple occasions, and she was “terrified” to report him.
“I didn’t want to die or get hurt,” she testified.
Mia also saw Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura multiple times, she told the jury.
Mia testified about the 2013 incident at Ventura’s apartment in which she and Deonte Nash jumped on Combs’s back when he assaulted Ventura. The incident ended with a gash on Ventura’s eyebrow.
When she saw Ventura’s head hit the corner of the bed frame, Mia testified that she thought Combs was “actually going to kill her.”
She said it “was the first time I realized the severe danger we were actually in.”
Throughout her testimony, she has emphasized the power and control Combs had over her and Ventura.
Stylist Deonte Nash also finished testifying today, telling the jury he set Ventura up with actor Michael B. Jordan. He also said Ventura was concerned about how Combs might affect her career by “running around with other women.”
Jury dismissed
Judge Arun Subramanian has dismissed the jury for today.
‘Mia’ will continue testifying tomorrow morning.
Mia says she was 'terrified' to report Diddy
Mia said she was ‘terrified’ to report Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sexual assault.
Mia said she felt “so desperate and terrified and trapped.” She feared being “silenced, punished, exiled from my second family.”
“I would’ve lost everything,” she testified.
She also feared that Combs could hurt her if she spoke up.
“I didn’t want to die or get hurt,” she said.
Mia says fellow assistant fired after raising alarm about Diddy hurting Cassie
Mia says a fellow assistant told Sean “Diddy” Combs’s chief of staff that he was hitting Cassie Ventura.
Afterward, high-level employees held a phone call and the assistant was fired, Mia said.
Mia says she 'couldn't' say no to Diddy
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant Mia said she never wanted to have sex with him, but that she couldn’t say no to him because she was afraid of him.
“I couldn’t tell him no, like, about a sandwich. I couldn’t tell him no about anything. There’s no way I could tell him no,” Mia said.
“He would fire me and ruin my future and somehow twist the story into making me look like a threat,” she added.
Mia has testified that Combs sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Who is 'Mia'?
“Mia” is Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former personal assistant and a close friend of Cassie Ventura.
Mia is testifying under a pseudonym to protect her identity. She’s expected to testify through Friday.
Mia says Combs sexually assaulted her after 40th birthday celebration
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant Mia testified that he sexually assaulted her following his 40th birthday celebration.
Combs kissed her and put his hands up her dress, she testified.
“I was shocked and I froze,” Mia said. I couldn’t even process what was happening.”
In another incident around 2009 or 2010, Mia said she woke up to Combs on top of her.
“It was very quick,” she said.
She testified she didn’t want to have sex with him.
Mia says Diddy threw spaghetti at her
Mia told the court that she once had blood dripping down her leg because Sean “Diddy” Combs wouldn’t let her go to the bathroom to change her tampon.
Instead, Combs wanted her to go get iHop for a group of people. He then threw a bowl of spaghetti at her.
Mia said she felt “terrified, so humiliated, so confused” when he threw things at her and thought “something was wrong with me for making him this upset.”
Combs chased her out of the house, so she left barefoot, hid in a bush and eventually escaped to a hotel.
Mia says Diddy treated her like a best friend and a 'worthless piece of crap'
Sean “Diddy” Combs would switch between treating Mia like a best friend and a “worthless piece of crap,” she testified today.
“He would humiliate me, curse at me, go on a rant about how incompetent and stupid I was,” she testified.
Mia said Combs often threw things at her, including spaghetti, turkey meat and a computer.
Mia says Diddy pressured her to take ketamine
Mia testified that she once attended Burning Man with Sean “Diddy” Combs. There, he had separated ketamine, molly and cocaine onto three plates.
“People were taking turns going up and playing some guessing game,” Mia said.
Combs then said it was Mia’s turn, she said. When she protested, he got upset and gave her a dose he wanted her to take, Mia testified.
Mia said she then snorted the drug because she felt she had no choice.