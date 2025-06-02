Diddy trial live: Ex-assistant ‘Mia’ to be cross examined by Combs’ legal team after witness testimony

Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul's trial continues in New York

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant “Mia” is expected to return to the witness stand on Monday, beginning the fourth week of testimony in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial.

Mia, who was given a pseudonym to protect her identity, was aggressively cross-examined by Combs’ lawyers last week who sought to discredit her claims using her own social media posts.

Mia worked for Combs for eight years, and previously alleged that she was forced to perform a sex act on Combs. In another incident, she alleged that she was raped in the spare room of his Los Angeles home.

The high-profile trial in New York has attracted significant attention, including from President Donald Trump, who has not ruled out a potential pardon for Combs if the rap star is convicted.

“Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it,” Trump said last week.

Rapper 50 Cent later vowed to make the president “aware” of his thoughts about Diddy, pointing out that the music mogul had said “some really bad things” about Trump.

Combs is facing five federal courts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.