Diddy trial live: Ex-assistant ‘Mia’ to be cross examined by Combs’ legal team after witness testimony
Mia, who was given a pseudonym to protect her identity, was aggressively cross-examined by Combs’ lawyers last week
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistant “Mia” is expected to return to the witness stand on Monday, beginning the fourth week of testimony in the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial.
Mia, who was given a pseudonym to protect her identity, was aggressively cross-examined by Combs’ lawyers last week who sought to discredit her claims using her own social media posts.
Mia worked for Combs for eight years, and previously alleged that she was forced to perform a sex act on Combs. In another incident, she alleged that she was raped in the spare room of his Los Angeles home.
The high-profile trial in New York has attracted significant attention, including from President Donald Trump, who has not ruled out a potential pardon for Combs if the rap star is convicted.
“Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it,” Trump said last week.
Rapper 50 Cent later vowed to make the president “aware” of his thoughts about Diddy, pointing out that the music mogul had said “some really bad things” about Trump.
Combs is facing five federal courts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Bill Maher sparks backlash over Cassie and Diddy comments
Bill Maher has ignited fury over his latest comments about the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial.
To close out Friday night’s Real Time With Bill Maher episode, the host delivered a monologue about the music mogul’s ongoing trial and his thoughts on abuse and stardom.
Read his comments and the backlash to them in the full report below:
Bill Maher sparks backlash over Cassie and Diddy comments as trial continues
Former assistant stunned into silence as Diddy's defense team accuse her of making up rape claim
During her testimony last week, a former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs was stunned into silence after being accused by the mogul’s lawyers of fabricating her allegations of rape.
The assistant, who is being referred to by the pseudonym “Mia,” appeared so taken aback with the question that she went silent, stuttering occasionally while processing the line of questioning. “Everything I’ve said in this courtroom is true,” she said.
Mia was aggressively cross-examined by Combs’ defense lawyers on Friday, one day after bombshell allegation that she was once raped by the mogul at his Los Angeles home.
Her cross examination is expected to continue today.
Diddy assistant stunned into silence as defense accuses her of making up rape claim
50 Cent claims he will intervene with Trump to stop any Diddy pardon
Rapper 50 Cent has vowed to make Donald Trump “aware” of his thoughts about Sean “Diddy” Combs, days after the president mused about a potential pardon for the music mogul.
Last week when asked about potentially granting Combs clemency, Trump said: “Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it.”
Later, 50 Cent voiced his opinion, saying on Instagram: “He said some really bad things about Trump. it’s not ok. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”
The rapper doubled down on that position on Saturday.
“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him. while working tirelessly to make America great again there is no room for distraction,” he wrote on the social media platform.
Read the full report below:
50 Cent claims he will personally intervene with Trump to stop any pardon of Diddy
Celebrities are reportedly hiring lawyers to avoid testifying at Diddy’s trial
In the three weeks of the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, some celebrities have already been called to testify and many more have been mentioned.
Now, several high-profile celebrities are apparently so nervous they might be called to testify that they’ve hired lawyers, according to reports.
"I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that," TMZ founder Harvey Levin told Fox News Digital.
Read the full report below:
Celebrities are reportedly hiring lawyers to avoid testifying at Diddy’s trial
'Mia' expected to resume testimony
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant “Mia”, who was given a pseudonym to protect her identity, is expected to reappear in the witness box in the New York trial today.
Last week, she testified that Combs subjected her to physical abuse and sexual assault while she worked for him, in a job that kept her up at all hours - including one stint of working around the clock for five days straight.
“It was chaotic. It was toxic,” she said of the work environment last week. “It could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really low.”
She was aggressively cross examined by Combs’s lawyers last week. At one point, Brian Steel accused Mia of lying about being sexually assaulted by the rapper.
'He used to like me a lot': Trump speculates over Diddy's trial
President Donald Trump mused about Sean “Diddy” Comb’s sex trafficking trial last week, and said people were “thinking about” asking him to pardon the music mogul, should he be convicted.
“Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, during an unrelated press conference.
In terms of a potential pardon, Trump said, “I think some people have been very close to asking. First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely…I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years.”
The president added, “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of, that relationship busted up from what I read…you become a much different person when you run for politics and you do what’s right…our country’s doing really well because of what we’re doing.”
Trump speculates about possible Diddy pardon as rap mogul’s trial continues
Key moments from week three of trial
Ahead of the trial resuming today, here are some of the key moments from the last week of the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
- Combs’ former personal assistant “Mia” testified the music mogul repeatedly slammed a bathroom door on her arm and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
- She said part of her job was to “keep tabs on” Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, whom she witnessed being abused by Diddy multiple times
- Capricorn Clark, another former assistant to Diddy, told his trial the rapper allegedly kidnapped her in 2011, and set out to kill Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi.
- Diddy’s former stylist was keen for the court to know that he allegedly played matchmaker for Cassie Ventura and Hollywood A-lister Michael B Jordan.