Celebrities are reportedly hiring lawyers to avoid testifying at Diddy’s trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile sex-trafficking trial has some celebrities so nervous they could be called to testify that they’ve hired lawyers, according to a report.

In the nearly four weeks since the mogul’s federal trial began in New York, several notable names have been called before the jury, including musician Cassie Ventura, rapper Kid Cudi, and singer Dawn Richard. Other celebrities have been name-dropped as well, such as record executive Suge Knight, musician Usher, and more.

With the potential for others to be named, or even called to give evidence, Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, claims that some have lalready awyered up.

"I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that," Levin told Fox News Digital.

Combs, who is facing a potential lifetime in prison for the alleged crimes, spent decades in the spotlight as a rapper, record executive, music producer, and businessman. He has ties to some of the biggest names in music.

With a slew of celebrities being named at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial, some are lawyering up in the event they’re called to testify, according to a report ( REUTERS )

But just because a celebrity is named during the trial does not mean they have committed any crimes or participated in wrongdoing.

Levin said he is unsure who prosecutors will call to testify, but that it’s all part of their efforts to convince the jury, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Combs committed the alleged crimes.

Combs, 55, was charged with sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution purposes, and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

So far, several of Combs’ former employees have testified, in addition to the bigger-name celebrities. That includes his former stylist and two of his former personal assistants.

Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, served as the government’s star witness, recounting how she was subjected to “freak-offs” and physical abuse throughout her 11-year-long relationship with Combs.

Rapper Kid Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, also served as a star witness. He testified that Combs threatened him with physical violence while he was in a brief relationship with Ventura. He also told jurors that Combs allegedly coordinated an arson attack on his car.

Richard, who previously worked with Combs as part of the girl group Danity Kane, took the stand to tell jurors that Combs threatened to make her “go missing” if she revealed any information about an alleged assault on Ventura that she witnessed.

But despite the celebrity witnesses, Levin told Fox News Digital he’s unsure if a jury will find Combs guilty of racketeering.

"When you look at all of the things he did, he's burglarizing Kid Cudi's house and going not for money or drugs or jewelry or anything like that. He is going for the Christmas present that he was going to give Cassie, and then he torches Cudi’s car, and then makes threats against her mother. This feels like a crazed, criminal, jealous boyfriend," Levin said. "And I don't think it necessarily shows him to be a racketeer."