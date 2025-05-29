Related: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

An alleged victim and former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to take the stand after his ex-stylist wraps up testimony Thursday.

As testimony enters its 12th day at Combs’ sex trafficking trial, the music mogul’s former personal assistant, known by the pseudonym “Mia,” is expected to disclose details her attorneys say she planned to take “to her grave.”

During opening statements, prosecutors alleged that Combs, 55, coerced Mia, who was referred to as “Victim-4,” into sex and forced himself on her. “She wanted to keep the secret to her grave,” one prosecutor said.

First, Deonte Nash is expected to return to the stand after testimony resumes inside Manhattan federal court at 9 a.m. Prosecutors will also call Enrique Santos to the stand if time allows. Nash, a stylist who worked with both Combs and Cassie Ventura, testified Wednesday that he witnessed Combs’ violence against his ex-girlfriend firsthand.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.