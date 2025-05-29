Diddy trial live: Ex-employee set to share ‘secrets’ and detail alleged sexual abuse she faced
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former stylist Deonte Nash is set to continue testimony Thursday morning inside Manhattan federal court
An alleged victim and former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to take the stand after his ex-stylist wraps up testimony Thursday.
As testimony enters its 12th day at Combs’ sex trafficking trial, the music mogul’s former personal assistant, known by the pseudonym “Mia,” is expected to disclose details her attorneys say she planned to take “to her grave.”
During opening statements, prosecutors alleged that Combs, 55, coerced Mia, who was referred to as “Victim-4,” into sex and forced himself on her. “She wanted to keep the secret to her grave,” one prosecutor said.
First, Deonte Nash is expected to return to the stand after testimony resumes inside Manhattan federal court at 9 a.m. Prosecutors will also call Enrique Santos to the stand if time allows. Nash, a stylist who worked with both Combs and Cassie Ventura, testified Wednesday that he witnessed Combs’ violence against his ex-girlfriend firsthand.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
The celebrities mentioned during Diddy’s sex trafficking trial
The sex-trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in Manhattan federal court, where jurors heard testimony that mentioned a few A-list stars.
At the start, jurors were given a list of 190 celebrities, spanning beloved Hollywood actors and elite musicians who may be referenced during the trial, including Michael B. Jordan and Kanye West, among others, according to Variety. Other big names, including Britney Spears and 50 Cent, have also popped up with the trial testimony in full swing.
Isabel Keane has outlined the celebrities featured in the list and others who have come up in the trial:
Cassie Ventura gives birth less than two weeks after testifying
Cassie Ventura has reportedly given birth less than two weeks after the prosecution’s heavily pregnant star witness testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs’s trial.
Vetura, who dated Combs for over a decade, and her husband Alex Fine welcomed their third child, a source close to the family told ABC News. They share two daughters together, and confirmed they were expecting their third baby in a February Instagram post.
The Independent has reached out to a representative for Ventura for comment.
Caitlin Hornik has more:
Judge rejected defense's mistrial request
The defense requested a mistrial on Wednesday after a Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator said the Los Angeles police Department threw out fingerprints that Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi had taken from his home after Combs’ alleged 2011 break-in.
Judge Arun Subramanian struck the testimony of the fingerprints and denied the defense’s request for a mistrial.
What did LA emergency services testify yesterday?
Los Angeles Police Department officer Christopher Ignacio was first up at the witness stand Wednesday.
Ignacio responded to Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s house in December 2011 over a possible trespassing. Mescudi alleged Combs broke into his home after finding out he was dating Cassie Ventura, Combs’ decade-long girlfriend.
Ignacio said a black Escalade pulled away from the home and, when he ran the plates, the officer discovered the car belonged to Combs’s production company.
Next up was Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Investigator Lance Jimenez. He investigated the January 2012 bombing of Mescudi’s Porsche. Mescudi testified last week that he believed Combs was involved in the bombing, an allegation Combs denies. Jimenez revealed that the car was set ablaze with a Molotov cocktail that didn’t successfully break on impact.
The firefighter also said that Mescudi sent him fingerprints taken from his house during the alleged 2011 break-in. A LAPD officer went on to destroy those prints in August 2012, Jimenez testified.
What did stylist Deonte Nash testify yesterday?
Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is set to continue testimony on Thursday.
After taking the stand Wednesday, he testified that Sean “Diddy” Combs’ girlfriend Cassie Ventura said she wanted to jump off a hotel balcony after the rapper threatened to release sex tapes from their “freak offs.”
Deonte Nash, a stylist for Ventura and Combs from 2009 through 2018, took the stand Wednesday afternoon in Combs’ sex trafficking trial to tell jurors about how the music mogul threatened, abused and controlled Ventura’s life and career.
Three violent incidents stood out in his mind, he said, including one in 2013 that began in Ventura’s Los Angeles apartment and ended with Ventura threatening to throw herself off a balcony.
Kelly Rissman has the details:
Stylist testifies how Cassie Ventura wanted to jump off hotel balcony to escape Diddy
Combs PA to share 'secrets' she had planned to take 'to her grave'
The former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs, known by the alias “Mia,” is set to be called by prosecutors to testify Wednesday.
During opening statements on May 12, prosecutors alleged that Combs coerced Mia – who prosecutors also referred to as “Victim 4” – into sex and forced himself onto her.
“She is just beginning to grapple with the times he forced himself on her sexually,” prosecutor Emily Johnson told the jury. “She wanted to keep the secret to her grave.”
Two days later, Mia’s attorney Michael Ferrara told Judge Arun Subramanian the witness would share details that she would have taken “to her grave” before Combs’ arrest.
“Candidly, her nerves are through the roof,” Ferrara said on May 14 “She would’ve taken these things to her grave. These are the worst things that ever happened to her.”
Victim-4, known as 'Mia,' set to testify
The Independent’s live coverage of the 12th day of testimony at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial is underway.
Another ex-assistant and alleged victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs, identified by the assumed name “Mia,” could testify Thursday, prosecutors say. Prosecutors had previously referred to Mia as “Victim-4.”
First up at the witness stand is Deonte Nash, a former stylist at Combs’ record label Bad Boy who worked with both its owner and Cassie Ventura, Combs’ on-again-off-again girlfriend for a decade. Nash began testimony during Wednesday’s hearing.
Who will testify on Thursday?
Court will resume Thursday with continued testimony from stylist Deonte Nash.
Afterward, prosecutor Maurene Comey said she will call a woman identified as “Mia” to the stand. Mia is one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s former assistants and an alleged victim of his abuse.
Day 11 recap: Stylist, arson investigator testify
Day 11 of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial started with testimony from LAPD Officer Christopher Ignacio.
Ignacio responded to Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s house in December 2011 over a possible trespassing. Mescudi alleged Combs broke into his home after finding out he was dating Cassie Ventura.
Ignacio said a black Escalade pulled away from the home as soon as he drove up. When he ran the plates, he discovered the car belonged to Combs’s production company.
Next up was Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator Lance Jimenez. He investigated the January 2012 bombing of Mescudi’s Porsche. Mescudi testified last week he believed Combs had something to do with the bombing, but Combs denied any involvement when confronted.
Jimenez revealed that the car was set ablaze with a Molotov cocktail that didn’t successfully break on impact. As a result, the car was burned in a smoldering fire, rather than an explosion.
Jimenez also said that Mescudi sent him fingerprints taken from his house during the alleged 2011 break-in. A LAPD officer went on to destroy those prints in August 2012, Jimenez said.
Prosecutors asked if this was “unusual” and the defense objected. Soon afterward, the defense asked for a mistrial.
Judge Arun Subramanian struck the discussion of the fingerprints from the record but denied their request for a mistrial.
The final witness was Deonte Nash, a stylist who worked for Combs and one of Ventura’s close friends.
Nash said he witnessed Combs attacking Ventura. Combs once threatened to release Ventura’s sex tapes and send them to her parents’ jobs to get them fired, Nash testified.
Court will resume Thursday morning with continued testimony from Nash.