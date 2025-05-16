The celebrities mentioned during Diddy’s sex trafficking trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sex-trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in Manhattan federal court, where jurors heard testimony that mentioned a few A-list stars.

The list of 190 celebrities spans beloved Hollywood actors and elite musicians who may be referenced during the trial, including Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers and Kanye West, among others, according to Variety.

Combs is facing a five-count indictment accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. The rapper was arrested in September 2024 after federal authorities alleged he and his associates threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” – through twisted “freak offs” – or recorded sex performances.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing and rejected a plea deal offer.

Here are the celebrities who may be referenced during the trial:

open image in gallery As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces trial - several celebrities have been mentioned by name as being witnesses or mentioned during the case. ( REUTERS )

Cassie Ventura

Ventura, Combs’ ex-longtime girlfriend, is the star witness in the federal trial.

The pair met in 2005 when Ventura signed to Combs’ label. She was 19 and he was 37. Their relationship first became public in 2007, with the pair splitting and reconciling several times over the course of a decade before breaking up for good in 2018.

Ventura came forward last year about her experience of domestic abuse, saying it had “broken” her.

Surveillance footage from a 2016 incident showed Combs chasing the singer down a hotel hallway before punching and kicking her to the floor.

Combs, wearing only a towel around his waist and a pair of socks, then attempted to drag Ventura back down the corridor. He apologized for the video, which Ventura’s representatives called “disingenuous.”

Jurors have also been asked about two fancy Manhattan hotels: The Essex House Hotel and The Peninsula, where some of the abuse allegedly occurred.

open image in gallery Cassie Ventura, the former longtime girlfriend of Combs, was included on the list to potential jurors. ( 2017 Invision )

Britney Spears

Cassie Ventura testified Thursday, May 15, that Sean “Diddy” Combs brought pop star Britney Spears to her 21st birthday party — where Ventura said she first kissed the rap mogul and their relationship began.

The “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer and producer Dallas Austin were in attendance at the soiree held in a Las Vegas club, Ventura said.

“Sean was there and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears,” Ventura testified. “I think those were the two people that stand out to me.”

Michael B. Jordan

The “Sinners” actor likely appeared on the list because he went on a date with Combs’ longtime ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, the star witness of the federal trial, a source familiar with the case told Variety.

Combs was said to be upset about the date, which took place in 2015, the source added.

Jordan will not be a witness in the trial, according to the report.

Mike Myers

It was not immediately clear why Myers was included in the list, though many have speculated that his inclusion stems from a brief mention of Combs in one of his beloved Austin Powers films.

Austin Powers, one of Myers’ most popular roles, has a movie with a joke poking fun at the musician, USA Today reported.

The scene in reference is likely from 2002’s Austin Powers: Goldmember, during which the character Dr. Evil has an “E Diddy” tattoo on his butt after spending time in prison.

open image in gallery Mike Myers’ named appeared on the list - though its not exactly clear why. It could be in reference to a joke made in an Austin Powers movie ( Getty Images )

Kid Cudi

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, was likely included on the list because of a possible link to a car explosion involving Kid Cudi, according to Variety. There have been no criminal charges against Diddy in connection to the explosion

At the time of the alleged incident, the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper was romantically linked with Ventura.

Kanye West

The controversial rapper released a song featuring his 11-year-old daughter, North, and Combs back in March.

In addition to Combs, who is credited on the track by one of his many monikers, Puff Daddy, the song features Combs’ son, King, and Jasmine Williams, a Yeezy artist from Chicago.

West’s connection to the trial was not immediately clear.

open image in gallery Rapper Kanye West’s name was included on the list. The two were some of the most popular names in rap at one point. ( Getty )

Suge Knight

Suge Knight, the founder of Death Row Records, was mentioned on the first day of Ventura’s testimony as she recounted a time when Combs fled his house dressed in black and wielding weapons to go see Knight at a diner.

Knight, whose real name is Marion Hugh Knight Jr., has a long-running feud with Combs. The two founded and ran rival record labels.

During Ventura’s testimony she said Combs once left his home while in the middle of a “freak off” after someone tipped him off that Knight was a diner nearby. Combs put on a black face mask, black clothing and took guns from his safe to go see Knight. Ventura said she was unsure if anything happened and that Combs returned within 30 minutes.

open image in gallery Suge Knight name was mentioned during the testimony of Ventura. ( Getty )

Dallas Austin

Austin, a singer and music producer, dated Diddy’s late ex-wife Kim Porter, who died in 2018, according to US Magazine.

He was in attendance at Cassie Ventura’s 21st birthday party, held at a Las Vegas club, Ventura testified during the trial.

Laurieann Gibson

Gibson, a choreographer, worked with the disgraced rapper on Making the Bread, as well as his short-lived television show, P. Diddy’s Starmaker, according to US Magazine.

Dawn Richard

Richard, a former bandmate and producer of Combs, is one of Combs' many alleged victims.

The musician, once a member of the girl group Dainty Kane, which was founded by Combs, accused him of years of physical and sexual abuse – both against her and others they worked with.

Richard’s case is still ongoing, according to US Magazine.

Harve Pierre

Pierre is a record executive who has worked with Diddy’s label, Bad Boy Entertainment, according to US Magazine.

It was not immediately clear why he was included on the list.

Michelle Williams

It was not immediately clear why Williams, a former member of Destiny’s Child, was included on the list.

Ariana Baio contributed to this report