Cassie Ventura announces she is pregnant with third child with husband Alex Fine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cassie Ventura has announced she is pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine.

The couple have gone from strength to strength after announcing their relationship publicly in December 2018.

They share two daughters together, and confirmed they were expecting their third baby in an Instagram post on Wednesday (19 February).

In a series of black and white monochrome pictures shot by photographer Jorden Keith, Cassie appeared happy, healthy and smiling, with her husband and two daughters.

She captioned the carousel of images with a pregnant emoji and a blue heart as well as the hashtag #3. The blue heart has some speculating that the baby could be the couple’s first boy.

Fine commented a series of hearts on the post as fans flooded the comments section with support.

“I’ve never been happier for someone that I don’t personally know! Wow! BLESSINGS TO YOU, BEAUTY!!” wrote one person.

Another added: “I don’t think I’m the only one, but I take your happiness personally”.

Couple share two children together and are expecting their third ( Instagram/Cassie )

“So happy for you,” commented a third. “Let's say thank you from all the women who has gone through any domestic violence. God has his hands on your family. Stay strong and take care of yourself.”

Another added: “I love to see women get their happily ever after - especially after going through abuse and trauma. You are deserving of this beautiful life. Thank you for being an example of strength and perseverance. Congrats!”

The 38-year-old has endured a gruelling few years in the public eye following her breakup with Diddy who is currently awaiting trial for a plethora of charges ranging from sex trafficking and drug-fuelled orgies to racketeering.

Last year she broke her silence and talked about her experience of domestic abuse, saying it had “broken” her. CCTV footage from a 2016 incident showed Combs chasing the singer down a hotel hallway before punching and kicking her to the floor.

Combs, wearing only a towel around his waist and a pair of socks, then attempted to drag Ventura back down the corridor. He apologised for the video, which Ventura’s representatives called “disingenuous”.

Cassie and Diddy met in 2005 when the “Me & U” singer was 19 and Diddy was 37 after she signed to his label, Bad Boy Records. Their relationship first became public in 2007, with the pair splitting and reconciling various times throughout their decade together. They finally broke up in 2018.

Ventura met her husband Alex Fine shortly thereafter with the duo making their relationship Instagram-official in December 2018. She frequently praises her husband on social media, with Fine returning the favour.

Following the release of the CCTV footage, Fine shared a post hitting out at domestic abusers.

In a post last year the singer and model expressed gratitude and happiness as she wrote about her family for her husband’s birthday: “There’s literally nothing like spending this life with my three best friends. I have to pinch myself everyday. I love you with the heart, to the moon & back for eternity. Happy Birthday, Alex! You have my heart forever”.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org