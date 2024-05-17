The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Shocking footage appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs punching and kicking his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in a hotel hallway in 2016.

The footage, captured from multiple angles and obtained by CNN, shows the music mogul chasing Ms Ventura down the hallway in a towel, before attacking her near to the elevators. He then attempts to drag her back down the corridor.

The incident allegedly took place in the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

After pushing Ms Ventura to the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks her again as she lies on the floor.

Ms Ventura is later seen in the footage slowly standing up and gathering items from the floor before reaching a hotel phone on the hallway wall near the elevators. Combs, still in a towel and socks, returns.

A mirror directly across from the security camera shows Combs appearing to shove Ventura. He is then seen hurling an object at her.

The footage appears to corroborate several allegations made in a lawsuit brought by Ms Ventura in 2023, in which she claimed she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years.

The lawsuit claimed that Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him, and signed her to his label in 2005 when she was just 19 and he was 37.

Ms Ventura said that the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship started and that, as she was trying to end it in 2018, he forced himself into her Los Angeles home and raped her.

The lawsuit against Combs was settled a day after she filed it for an undisclosed amount of money.

Ms Ventura told CNN at the time she had chosen to “resolve this matter amicably,” while Combs’ attorney said the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing” and didn’t change his denial of the allegations

More follows ...