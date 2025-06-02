Diddy’s ex-assistant cries while revealing why she stayed silent on alleged assaults as she finishes three days of testimony

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former assistant ended her testimony Monday with her head hung low as she tearfully explained that sharing the alleged sexual abuse she endured has been “the worst thing” she’s ever discussed.

For almost the entirety of her three days of testimony, “Mia” kept her head down, unable to look up at the lawyers or the man she’s accused of physically, psychologically, sexually and verbally abusing her.

When asked why, “Mia”– a pseudonym – tearfully explained the sexual assaults and rape are “the worst thing I’ve ever had to talk about in my life.”

“I can’t look my nieces or my goddaughter in the eyes and ever advise them if they were in this situation,” the ex-assistant told the court with her head bowed.

The ex-assistant spent several days testifying on behalf of the government in its sex-trafficking case against Combs. The music mogul is accused of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution purposes. He is currently on trial in a New York federal courtroom as prosecutors have accused him of abusing women to fulfill his sexual desires. Mia’s testimony was part of the day’s evidence that also included:

Mia sent positive and supportive text messages to Combs multiple times between 2018 and 2023.

Defense attorney accused Mia of wanting to participate in the “Me Too money grab.”

Prosecutors called a Beverly Hills Hotel employee to the stand.

Combs incurred a $500 fee for “oil damage” at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2015.

open image in gallery ‘Mia,’ a former Diddy employee, spent three days testifying about the abuse she endured and witnessed at the hands of Sean Combs. ( Reuters )

In the Manhattan federal courthouse, Combs took his typical seat next to his defense attorneys who spent most of the day questioning Mia about her alleged abuse. The rapper and music mogul wore a light-colored sweater and dark pants – his typical outfit. Defense attorney Brian Steel continually asked her why she hadn’t taken photos of the abuse she endured nor told any family or friends about Combs’ behavior.

"I was still deeply shamed," the ex-assistant explained.

Instead, Mia had posted positive messages about Combs on social media during her employment – something she said was the result of being “brainwashed” by Combs.

“Mia” had previously told the court she “wanted to die” with the secret that Combs allegedly assaulted and raped her during her eight-year-long employment with his company.

open image in gallery Combs took his typical seat next to his defense attorneys who spent most of the day questioning Mia about her alleged abuse. ( Reuters )

Steel questioned Mia about text messages that she sent to Combs between 2018 and 2023, after her employment with Combs Enterprises ended. In them, “Mia” praised Combs’ character, said “I love you,” and offered to help provide Combs with footage he could use for his documentary.

As he did on Friday, Steel accused Mia of lying about the extent of the abuse she endured. He also insinuated Mia had ulterior motives.

Steel accused Mia of wanting to be part of “the #MeToo money grab” – a reference to the sexual abuse lawsuits against high-profile individuals. Mia scoffed at Steel’s assertion and reiterated that she was not being paid, nor did she anticipate any money from testifying on behalf of the government. If anything, she said she was “terrified” of Combs and the potential repercussions of sharing her allegations.

After stepping off the stand, prosecutors called their next witness, Sylvia Oken, a Beverly Hills Hotel employee, to speak about the process and documentation involved in a customer’s reservation. Oken said Combs used multiple aliases to book rooms at the hotel, including Frank Black and Philip Pines.

Prosecutors shared a spreadsheet of information about Combs’ multiple stays over the years and his bills from two stays. Oken testified that in 2015, Combs incurred a $500 cleaning fee for “oil damage” done to curtains.