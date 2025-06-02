Jamie Foxx says Black community has lost a ‘hero’ in Diddy
The comedian and actor roasted the disgraced music mogul over his ongoing sex trafficking trial
Jamie Foxx has said the Black community lost a “hero” after the public downfall of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The comedian and actor, 57, was appearing at a Netflix event at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood to discuss his recent special What Had Happened Was... ahead of Emmy voting season.
Combs is currently in court in New York as his sex trafficking trial enters the fourth week of testimony.
In a video obtained by Urban Hollywood, Foxx can be heard saying to the comedy club audience: “That Diddy s*** crazy, huh?”
He continued: “I don’t know if he’s going to jail but he’s a nasty motherf***er! Am I right? Especially for our community. White people, it’s cool, but for Black people, like, that was our hero! All that goddamn baby oil, boy.”
Foxx made passing reference to Combs’s former partner Cassie Ventura’s testimony that the rapper asked a male sex worker to urinate in her mouth, before adding: “Why you so nasty, Diddy? Old nasty motherf***er.”
The comedian then joked about Combs’s habit of repeating the phrase “Take that” on his songs, saying: “That makes you listen to that differently now. What are we taking? ‘Cause I don’t want any of that!
“For the Black people in here, you know how that hurts us. ‘Cause Diddy was, ‘It’s all about the Benjamins.’ That was our whole culture. Now, ‘It’s all about the baby oil.’”
In last year’s What Had Happened Was..., Foxx directly addressed online rumors that Combs had tried to have him killed.
“The internet was trying to kill me, though. The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking, did he?” said Foxx in the special.
“Hell, no, I left those parties early, I was out by 9pm,” he added, alluding to Combs’s infamous, high-profile parties.
“Because something don’t look right, it’s slippery in here,” he quipped about the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that had been recovered at Combs’s home after authorities raided it that March.
Foxx revealed in the special that he had in fact been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed that led to a stroke.
Joking about his near-death experience, Foxx added later in the set: “Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel.”
He then joked about going to hell, saying: “S*** am I going to the wrong place? Is that Puffy?,” referring to Combs once more.
“If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… I’m just kidding.”
