Jamie Foxx says Black community has lost a ‘hero’ in Diddy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Foxx has said the Black community lost a “hero” after the public downfall of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The comedian and actor, 57, was appearing at a Netflix event at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood to discuss his recent special What Had Happened Was... ahead of Emmy voting season.

Combs is currently in court in New York as his sex trafficking trial enters the fourth week of testimony.

In a video obtained by Urban Hollywood, Foxx can be heard saying to the comedy club audience: “That Diddy s*** crazy, huh?”

He continued: “I don’t know if he’s going to jail but he’s a nasty motherf***er! Am I right? Especially for our community. White people, it’s cool, but for Black people, like, that was our hero! All that goddamn baby oil, boy.”

Foxx made passing reference to Combs’s former partner Cassie Ventura’s testimony that the rapper asked a male sex worker to urinate in her mouth, before adding: “Why you so nasty, Diddy? Old nasty motherf***er.”

Jamie Foxx with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Hollywood in 2002 ( Getty Images )

The comedian then joked about Combs’s habit of repeating the phrase “Take that” on his songs, saying: “That makes you listen to that differently now. What are we taking? ‘Cause I don’t want any of that!

“For the Black people in here, you know how that hurts us. ‘Cause Diddy was, ‘It’s all about the Benjamins.’ That was our whole culture. Now, ‘It’s all about the baby oil.’”

In last year’s What Had Happened Was..., Foxx directly addressed online rumors that Combs had tried to have him killed.

“The internet was trying to kill me, though. The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking, did he?” said Foxx in the special.

“Hell, no, I left those parties early, I was out by 9pm,” he added, alluding to Combs’s infamous, high-profile parties.

“Because something don’t look right, it’s slippery in here,” he quipped about the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that had been recovered at Combs’s home after authorities raided it that March.

Foxx revealed in the special that he had in fact been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Joking about his near-death experience, Foxx added later in the set: “Your life doesn’t flash before you. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel.”

He then joked about going to hell, saying: “S*** am I going to the wrong place? Is that Puffy?,” referring to Combs once more.

“If it was Puffy, he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… I’m just kidding.”