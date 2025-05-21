Related: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

Kid Cudi is expected to take the stand to testify about his relationship with Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, the star witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial.

The 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, briefly dated Ventura in 2011 while she was still involved with Combs. Ventura testified last week that Combs lunged at her with a wine bottle after he found emails between her and Mescudi during a “freak off.” Prosecutors say that Mescudi could deliver testimony at Manhattan federal court as soon as Wednesday, or possibly Thursday.

Sharay Hayes, an exotic dancer known as “The Punisher,” testified Tuesday about being paid to partake in as many as a dozen of Combs’ drug-fueled marathon sex sessions and said he first met the couple at Trump Tower in New York City. Regina Ventura also testified that Combs threatened to release explicit footage of her daughter, Cassie, unless she paid him $20,000.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.