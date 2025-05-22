Diddy trial latest: Kid Cudi set to testify about love triangle with Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs

Related: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

Kid Cudi is expected to testify Thursday about his relationship with Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, the star witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial.

The 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, briefly dated Ventura in 2011 while she was still involved with Combs. Ventura testified last week that Combs lunged at her with a wine bottle opener after he found emails between her and Mescudi during a “freak off.”

Mescudi is among five other witnesses prosecutors plan to call to the witness stand at Manhattan federal court after Combs’s former assistant, George Kaplan.

Kaplan began his testimony on Wednesday afternoon and said that he ensured Combs’s hotel rooms were in a “polished state” after his stays. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerard Gannon, who led the 2024 raid on Combs’s Miami mansion, said that they found two disassembled AR-15-style guns, 25 bottles of baby oil and 31 bottles of lubricant.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.