Diddy trial latest: Kid Cudi set to testify about love triangle with Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs
Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi is among five other witnesses due to be called to the stand after ex-Sean Combs assistant George Kaplan
Kid Cudi is expected to testify Thursday about his relationship with Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, the star witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial.
The 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, briefly dated Ventura in 2011 while she was still involved with Combs. Ventura testified last week that Combs lunged at her with a wine bottle opener after he found emails between her and Mescudi during a “freak off.”
Mescudi is among five other witnesses prosecutors plan to call to the witness stand at Manhattan federal court after Combs’s former assistant, George Kaplan.
Kaplan began his testimony on Wednesday afternoon and said that he ensured Combs’s hotel rooms were in a “polished state” after his stays. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerard Gannon, who led the 2024 raid on Combs’s Miami mansion, said that they found two disassembled AR-15-style guns, 25 bottles of baby oil and 31 bottles of lubricant.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
A former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs described how he would tidy up his boss’s hotel rooms, a task that included picking up empty bottles of baby oil used during “freak off” sex marathons, to avoid the mogul suffering embarrassment upon checkout.
George Kaplan, 34, told the jury he had already been working at the rapper’s holding company Combs Enterprises for 10 months when he was promoted in September 2014 to serve as an executive assistant to Diddy.
Recap: What happened in yesterday's trial?
Wednesday’s hearing began with continued testimony from Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerard Gannon.
Gannon recounted the 2024 raid on Combs’s Florida mansion. He described finding a loaded handgun, AR-15-style gun parts, MDMA, baby oil, lubricant and other items inside a bedroom closet. Gannon showed some of these items to the jury.
Next up was forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, who had previously been an expert witness in other high-profile cases, including disgraced R&B artist R Kelly.
She testified as a “blind witness,” meaning she has never treated or interviewed anyone involved in the case. Hughes told the jury about victims of sexual abuse, including that they can take “months, even years” to report what happened to them.
The day ended with testimony from Combs’s ex-assistant, George Kaplan. He described working up to 100 hours a week. He said Combs often requested drugs and threatened to fire him monthly.
He said he ensured Combs’s hotel rooms were in a “polished state” after his stays, which could range from 12 hours to several days, and involved cleaning up bottles of baby oil.
