Scott Mescudi, better known as the rapper Kid Cudi, is set to testify in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s New York sex trafficking trial later this week.

In 2011, Mescudi dated Cassie Ventura, Combs’s on-and-off girlfriend for over a decade. Now, the “Day ‘N’ Nite” singer will be testifying in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday or Thursday. Last week, Cassie testified that Combs abused her after learning about her relationship with Mescudi.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. The 55-year-old music mogul has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Here’s what witnesses have said about Mescudi so far:

open image in gallery Scott Mescudi, also know as rapper Kid Cudi, dated Cassie Ventura in 2011 ( Getty Images )

Cassie says Combs threatened her over relationship with Mescudi

Mescudi and Cassie dated in 2011, while she was still involved with Combs.

Cassie testified that Combs discovered their relationship after finding emails between her and Mescudi’s staff on her phone during a “freak off.” Combs then lunged at her with a wine bottle opener, she testified.

When Ventura went home for Christmas that year, her family took photos of bruises she says Combs inflicted after she visited him to talk about Mescudi.

Ventura also testified that she used a burner phone to contact Mescudi because it would be “too dangerous” for Combs to find out they were talking.

open image in gallery A courtroom sketch shows Sean “Diddy” Combs watching as his attorney cross-examines Cassie Ventura. Cassie said Combs threatened her with a wine bottle opener after discovering emails between her and Mescudi’s staff ( Reuters )

Combs allegedly blackmails Cassie in anger over Mescudi

Cassie’s mom, Regina Ventura, testified Tuesday that Combs was angry when he found out about her and Mescudi.

Regina said Combs wanted $20,000 to “recoup” the money he spent on Cassie and threatened to release explicit videos of her if she didn’t pay. Regina, who said she was afraid for he daughter’s safety, took out a home equity loan to make the payment.

The money was returned to her bank account a few days later, Regina added.

open image in gallery A courtroom sketches shows Regina Ventura testifying as Sean “Diddy” Combs watches on. Regina said Combs blackmailed her daughter after discovering her relationship with Mescudi ( REUTERS )

Combs accused of blowing up Kid Cudi’s car

Cassie has said Combs may be linked to the intentional burning of Mescudi’s car in 2012.

Last year, prosecutors alleged Combs set fire to a car owned by an unnamed individual between December 2011 and January 2012, according to Forbes. Separately, Cassie accused Combs of blowing up Kid Cudi’s car around the same time in her November 2023 civil lawsuit against the music mogul. Combs settled the lawsuit for $20 million.

While prosecutors don’t name a victim, their car bombing description closely matches Ventura’s allegations, The New York Times reports. A spokesperson for Mescudi called the lawsuit’s description of events “all true” in a 2024 statement to the Times. Meanwhile, Combs denies being involved.

“It’s clear the government doesn’t know who set fire to the vehicle or how it relates to Mr. Combs, who denies any involvement,” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said last year.

Last week, Ventura similarly testified that Combs told her he would blow up Mescudi’s car: “Sean wanted Scott’s friends to see Scott’s car get blown up.”