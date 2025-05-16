The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Cassie Ventura, the star witness in the federal sex trafficking case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, ended her testimony Friday after four days of explosive and harrowing claims about the former couple’s decade-long relationship.

Combs is facing federal charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.

Following the conclusion of her testimony, Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, read a statement from the R&B singer, who is currently eight months pregnant with her third child, outside the courthouse.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear,” it read.

“For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received.”

open image in gallery The first week of testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking case ended Friday with testimony from former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard. ( Getty Images )

Ventura’s statement conducted, “I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”

Wigdor also read a statement on behalf of Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, who had a direct message for Combs and his alleged accomplices.

“You did not. You did not break her [Ventura’s] spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room. You did not break the souls of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man,” Fine wrote.

Take a look at the key things we learned in the first week of testimony in the Diddy trial.

open image in gallery Cassie Ventura texted Diddy after he assaulted her at the Intercontinental Hotel in LA in 2016, "I’m not a rag doll. I’m someone’s child." ( Getty )

Ventura initially consented to freak-offs

Ventura testified that while she initially participated in days-long “freak-offs”, drug-fueled sex marathons to please Combs and maintain their relationship, she grew exhausted and sickened by them.

Detailing how Diddy hit her during multiple “freak-offs,” she broke down on the stand Friday, grabbing tissues to pat down her tear-stained cheeks. The prolonged abuse made her feel "worthless, just like dirt... like I was nothing,” she testified.

“I worried for my safety. I worried for my career,” Ventura told jurors on Friday, adding that she worried Diddy wouldn’t love her anymore.

Ventura also said she was worried Diddy would release footage from the “freak offs” if she didn’t go along with them.

Sex workers from Craigslist

Ventura said Diddy instructed her to find male sex workers on sites like Craigslist and the now-defunct Cowboys for Angels. She testified that she did not post ads, but would respond to them.

Diddy had to approve each escort, according to Ventura.

open image in gallery Ventura and Diddy dated on and off for about 11 years from around 2007 to 2018. ( Getty )

$20 million civil settlement

In 2023, Ventura filed a civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sex crimes. They settled out of court just one day later, but for an undisclosed amount.

This week, Ventura revealed they settled for $20 million.

She also stated that she would return the settlement money to have avoided the abusive events she endured.

Alleged retaliation against Kid Cudi

Ventura claimed that after Diddy learned of her relationship with rapper Kid Cudi, he allegedly retaliated by bombing Cudi's car.

The three of them once met for dinner to talk about their relationship. When Cudi asked, “What about my vehicle?” Combs allegedly responded, “What vehicle?”.

Ventura said that was the end of that conversation.

open image in gallery Kid Cudi performing during Coachella 2024 ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella )

Baby oil not laced with drugs, Ventura says

Ventura testified that while baby oil was often present during her sexual encounters with Diddy, it was not laced with drugs, despite several civil lawsuits suggesting otherwise.

However, Ventura said she often took drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, and GHB, before and during the sometimes days-long freak offs to stay awake and “feel numb.”

Diddy allegedly raped Ventura

Ventura testified that after a closure conversation following her 2018 breakup with Diddy, the disgraced mogul raped her on her living room floor.

"I just remember crying and saying no,” she told the jury.

Ventura said she and Diddy had consensual sex one more time after the alleged rape. When asked why she did this, she cited the former couple’s 11-year history.

Diddy’s attorneys tried to sow doubt about the timing of the alleged rape, suggesting that Ventura has said it occurred in August during her testimony but in September in her civil suit.

open image in gallery Ventura also told Diddy in 2019 texts, “I don’t hate you. I never have.” ( Getty )

Ventura reached $10 million settlement with Intercontinental Hotel before trial

In the final moments of Ventura’s final cross-examination, she made the bombshell revelation that she recently reached an expected $10 million settlement from the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

This is where Diddy assaulted her in 2016, as captured on now-infamous security footage.

Ventura stated that settlement discussions concluded earlier this month and has not yet received the funds. She also clarified that she has no financial stake in the outcome of Diddy’s ongoing criminal trial.

Diddy’s overdose and bipolar diagnosis

Ventura revealed that Diddy had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Ventura told government agents in November 2023 in New York — after she filed her civil suit against Diddy — about the alleged rape.

Because he was not “in his right mind” and wasn’t responding to her saying “no” during the alleged attack, she believed his behavior could have been attributed to his bipolar diagnosis, she told prosecutors at the time.

What’s next in the Diddy trial?

The prosecution called two more witnesses after Ventura’s testimony on Friday afternoon: Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Yasin Binda and former Danity Kane and Diddy – Dirty Money group member Dawn Richard.

Richard took the stand for the last hour on Friday, telling the court about how she “often” saw Diddy abuse Ventura. One incident occurred in 2009 at Diddy’s Los Angeles home, where Richard and Kalenna Harper, the third member of Diddy — Dirty Money, were recording in his studio.

Ventura was cooking on the second floor and Diddy came down from the floor above, asked “Where the f*** are my eggs?” before grabbing the skillet Ventura was using and “attempted to hit [Ventura] over the head with it,” Richard said. Ventura dropped to the ground, moved into a fetal position, and tried to hide her head as if “anticipating” him hitting her with the cookware. But then Diddy punched and kicked her body and her head before dragging her by her hair to the first floor, she told the court.

Court resumes on Monday.