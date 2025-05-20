Diddy trial live: ‘Freak off’ escort known as ‘The Punisher’ and Cassie Ventura’s mother expected to testify

Related: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An alleged escort nicknamed ‘The Punisher’ and Cassie Ventura’s mother are among new witnesses who are set to take the stand on Tuesday in the sex-trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Monday’s hearing at Manhattan federal court wrapped up with the testimony from David James, Combs’ personal assistant between 2007 and 2009, who told the court about a conversation with Ventura at a yacht party in Florida.

“Man, this lifestyle is crazy,” she allegedly told him, before adding: “I can’t get out.” James is expected to return to the stand Tuesday, with testimony set to resume at about 9.30 a.m.

Ventura’s best friend Kerry Morgan testified Monday that she was assaulted by Combs with a wooden hanger. Singer Dawn Richard also told the court that the rapper punched Ventura in the face in his Los Angeles home in 2009.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. The hip-hop mogul was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.