Justin and Hailey Bieber make first public appearance since addressing Diddy rumors

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were seen together days after the “Sorry” singer addressed whether or not he was a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Biebers were at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Florida Panthers in the NHL playoffs on Sunday.

They were featured in a post on the NHL’s X account as Hailey was decked out in Maple Leafs’ gear while Justin stood out wearing neon orange.

“Hailey and @justinbieber are cheering on the blue and white in #Game7!” the caption read.

They were also seen in glimpses during the game’s broadcast, with Justin donning sunglasses at one point.

The “Peaches” singer also posted Instagram photos of him and Hailey walking to their seats and cheering on his favorite hockey team throughout the night.

Although the Maple Leafs suffered a season-ending 6-1 loss, Justin commemorated his unwavering devotion to his team in his most recent Instagram post.

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss,” he captioned a round-up of photos with him and his wife. “This year we made it farther than we have in so long and im happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

The couple’s date night came after a representative for the “Baby” singer spoke out about the social media speculation that he was one of Combs’s victims. Rumors swirled online as videos of joint appearances by the pair resurfaced from when Justin was still a teenager, some fifteen years ago, that included allusions to sexual acts.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” one of Justin’s representatives told TMZ on Thursday. “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Sources told TMZ that these public appearances from Justin’s teenage years were “performative,” and that there was no relationship with Combs, though he was friends with the hip-hop mogul’s sons.

The outlet says the sources stated that Combs never sexually or otherwise abused Justin.

The comment came after Hailey posted a cryptic note on Instagram as fans continue to worry about Justin’s mental state. Last week, the Rhode founder posted a since-expired Instagram Story of an image of a handwritten note that read, “Cry me a river, build me a bridge and get over it.”

The note appeared to come from a younger version of herself, as it came from an old notebook that Hailey marked with “Baldwin,” her maiden name.

Hailey commented on the note as she wrote “relevant!” in text underneath.

The Independent had reached out to Hailey’s representative for comment.