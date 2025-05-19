Diddy trial latest: Witness testimony to continue after Cassie Ventura cross-examined over texts

Related: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

More witnesses are set to testify in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial this week, following dramatic testimony from his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

During her four days on the witness stand last week, Ventura testified she was made to have “freak offs” involving her having sex with other men as directed by Combs, often while using drugs.

Venture told prosecutor Emily Johnson she’d return the $20 million settlement from her 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs if she “never had to have freak offs.” She was also cross-examined over explicit texts and emails that she shared with Combs.

Former Danity Kane star Dawn Richard is expected to return to continue her testimony in the New York trial, after telling the jury last week that she saw Combs physically and emotionally abuse Ventura for years.

Richard separately sued Combs last year, accusing him of sexual assault, forced labor, and forced imprisonment.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. The hip-hop mogul was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfil his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.