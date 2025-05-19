Diddy trial latest: Witness testimony to continue after Cassie Ventura cross-examined over texts
Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard is expected to return to continue her testimony in the New York trial, after Cassie Ventura spent four days testifying against her former partner Sean “Diddy” Combs
More witnesses are set to testify in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial this week, following dramatic testimony from his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
During her four days on the witness stand last week, Ventura testified she was made to have “freak offs” involving her having sex with other men as directed by Combs, often while using drugs.
Venture told prosecutor Emily Johnson she’d return the $20 million settlement from her 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs if she “never had to have freak offs.” She was also cross-examined over explicit texts and emails that she shared with Combs.
Former Danity Kane star Dawn Richard is expected to return to continue her testimony in the New York trial, after telling the jury last week that she saw Combs physically and emotionally abuse Ventura for years.
Richard separately sued Combs last year, accusing him of sexual assault, forced labor, and forced imprisonment.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. The hip-hop mogul was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfil his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
'I worried for my safety': four days of explosive evidence from Cassie Ventura
Cassie Ventura was the star prosecution witness testifying against her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs in the first week of the trial.
Ventura told the jury she had initially consented to the drug-fuelled sex marathons called “freak-offs” to please Combs, but grew sickened by them.
Detailing how Diddy hit her during multiple “freak-offs,” she broke down on the stand Friday, grabbing tissues to pat down her tear-stained cheeks. The prolonged abuse made her feel "worthless, just like dirt... like I was nothing,” she testified.
Ventura said she often took drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, and GHB, before and during the sometimes days-long freak-offs to stay awake and “feel numb.”
She also testified that after a closure conversation following her 2018 breakup with Diddy, the disgraced mogul raped her on her living room floor.
Trial to resume with more witness testimony
The trial is set to resume today in New York with more testimony from prosecution witnesses.
Pop singer Dawn Richard is expected to return to the witness stand to continue testifying against Sean “Diddy” Combs.
On Friday, she told the jury that she often saw Combs beat his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Richard recounted an incident at Combs’s Los Angeles home in 2009 when Combs beat Ventura and dragged her upstairs by the hair. Richard then said she heard breaking glass and screaming.
Ventura spent four days last week testifying that Combs physically and emotionally abused her throughout their 11-year relationship.
Ventura releases powerful statement after testifying
After four days on the witness stand the R&B singer released a statement, read by her lawyer outside the courthouse in New York.
“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear,” it read.
“For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received.”
Key moments from week one of the trial
Sex workers from Craigslist, baby oil, “freak offs” and explosive testimony from Cassie Ventura were key features of the first week of the sex trafficking trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Here is what you need to know about what the jury has heard so far: