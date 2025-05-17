The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Alex Fine, the husband of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, released a statement on Friday expressing “tremendous pride” for his wife, who spent four days testifying about the abuse she endured during her relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Ventura, 38, has served as a star witness in the government’s sex trafficking case against Combs. On the stand, Ventura testified about “freak offs” as she tearfully recounted the years of abuse.

"I have felt so many things sitting there,” Fine said after Ventura finished her testimony. “I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. You did not break her spirit nor her smile.”

open image in gallery Alex Fine, the husband of Cassie Ventura, released a statement praising his wife’s strength and courage ( Getty Images )

Fine, 32, began dating Ventura while she was still in an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs. The two eventually married in 2019 and are now expecting their third child together.

Ventura told jurors this week that her husband’s love and support were instrumental in helping her process the physical, sexual, and psychological abuse she experienced while with Combs.

In a particularly emotional moment, Ventura tearfully recounted how she felt suicidal after Combs allegedly raped her in 2018 but Fine intervened.

In his statement, Fine refused to take credit for saving Ventura.

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie,” Fine said.

“She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me," he added.

open image in gallery Fine has attended every day of Ventura’s testimony ( Reuters )

Fine said Ventura’s testimony marks the end of a “horrific chapter,” and that he and Ventura will not be making additional statements on the case.

Ventura also released her own statement, through her lawyer, calling the four-day testimony “extremely challenging,” “remarkably empowering,” and “healing.”

“I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear,” Ventura said.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org