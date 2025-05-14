Diddy trial live: Cassie Ventura reveals shocking alleged ‘freak off’ demands, including baby-oil filled pool
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend is expected to continue her testimony, with the court yet to resolve the issue about the release of the ‘freak off’ videos to the media
Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is set to return to the stand after testifying about an alleged pattern of physical abuse, psychological control and sexual degradation at the hands of her former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Prosecutors said they would need “half the day” to finish questioning Ventura on Wednesday as the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul’s sex trafficking trial enters its third day. The court is yet to resolve the issue of whether the “freak-offs” videos will be made available to the media.
Ventura was in tears as she testified about marathon drug-fueled sex sessions with male prostitutes that left her feeling “disgusting.” Ventura detailed Comb’s alleged orchestration of the freak-offs, alleging she was asked to reapply baby oil at five-minute intervals until she was “glistening.” She testified that Combs would even dictate her nail color.
“Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything,” Ventura testified.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Day two testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial concluded Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
Key testimonies have come from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who described being forced into drug-fueled group sex events branded “freak-offs,” and male escort Daniel Phillip, who claimed he was paid to engage in sexual acts with Ventura while Diddy watched and directed.
Diddy has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody. If convicted, Diddy could spend life in prison.
Erin Keller has outlined the key players in Combs’ trial:
A pool of 43 jurors was finally whittled down to 12, with an additional six alternates, on Monday. But who are the people set to decide Sean “Diddy” Combs’ fate?
Eight men and four women comprise the dozen New Yorkers selected to sit for the 55-year-old music mogul’s federal criminal trial, which is expected to last at least eight weeks.
Those selected are between the ages of 30 and 74, living across Manhattan, the Bronx and neighboring Westchester County.
They hail from a variety of professions, including an investment analyst, a massage therapist and a physician assistant.
Several of the younger jurors in their 30s and 40s said they listen to hip-hop and R&B music, genres aligned with Combs.
Some of the jurors have said they were familiar with a video of Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura, the R&B singer known as Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.
Court still not resolved whether Diddy 'freak-off' videos will be made public
The court was yet to resolve the issue of whether the “freak-offs” videos would be made available to the media as Tuesday’s hearing concluded.
Lawyers representing several news organizations, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, have asked Judge Arun Subramanian to keep the courtroom open when the jury watches videos of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged “freak offs.”
If this isn’t possible, their attorneys are asking that news organizations covering the trial be allowed to collectively appoint three pool reporters who can “watch and listen” to the videos.
Attorneys said that “given the central role that the videos may play in the determination of Mr. Combs’ guilt or innocence in this case, those privacy interests cannot overcome the public’s powerful First Amendment interest in monitoring the judicial process.”
Combs’s defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has asked Subramanian to edit the videos, claiming the footage is essentially pornography.
“It’s a privacy issue and it's pornography, what would the press do with it if they had it?,” he said.
Diddy used ‘10 bottles of baby oil at each freak off,’ Cassie testified
Casandra Ventura, the R&B singer known as Cassie, said about 10 bottles of baby oil were used per “freak off” while testifying Tuesday in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.
The 55-year-old music mogul is accused of using his status as a powerful executive to coerce women, including Ventura, into abusive sexual encounters and becoming violent if they refused.
Ventura, 38, who dated Combs on and off for over a decade, divulged graphic details in Manhattan federal court about the “freak-offs,” during which Combs instructed her to have sex with an escort or other third-party individual.
Each “freak off” used “quite a bit” of baby oil because Combs wanted them to be “glistening,” Ventura testified, according to CNN.
Isabel Keane reports from New York City.
Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is set to return to the stand
Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura is set to return to the stand after testifying about an alleged pattern of physical abuse, psychological control and sexual degradation at the hands of her former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Prosecutors said they would need “half the day” to finish questioning Ventura on Wednesday as the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul’s sex trafficking trial enters its third day.
Trial coverage to resume Wednesday morning
Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial has adjourned for the day.
The Independent’s live coverage will resume on Wednesday morning.
Day two recap: Cassie Ventura broke down in tears during testimony
Cassie Ventura became emotional while describing the details of her relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday.
At multiple points, Ventura was visibly uncomfortable and began to cry when she spoke about how she felt participating in the “freak offs.”Ventura was also crying when she said she was “humiliated” and felt “disgusting” participating in them, but felt it was the only way to make Combs happy and spend time with him.
The singer said the only reason she even participated was because she loved him, and the “freak offs” were among the few times she had one-on-one time with him.
The singer's voice broke and she spoke through tears as she said she felt “worthless” after participating in the “freaks offs."
Day two recap: Cassie Ventura reveals details of 'freak offs'
Day two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial has ended after star witness Cassie Ventura revealed the details of her alleged "freak offs" with the music mogul.
She testified about how much baby oil was used, how often drugs were used, which drugs were used, which escorts they called and how they found the escorts.
Ventura said she called Combs “Pop Pop,” the name that she called her grandfather, because Combs wanted her to call him something she did not call anyone else.
Ventura also said she was heavily drugged and lying on the floor during one "freak off" when Combs directed the male escort to pee in her mouth. Both Combs and the escort urinated in Ventura’s mouth, but she had to signal them to stop because it was “too much.”
Throughout her testimony, Ventura emphasized she felt she could not say no to these “freak offs" due to alleged threats of violence and blackmail from Combs.
Court adjourns, Cassie Ventura will return tomorrow
Court has adjourned for the day.
Cassie Ventura is set to return to the stand tomorrow morning.
Cassie Ventura says Diddy 'kicked' and 'dragged' her in 2016 hotel incident
Cassie Ventura said she was “kicked” and “dragged” by Sean “Diddy” Combs in “Century City,” alluding to the 2016 incident caught on tape at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.
“I chose to leave,” Ventura said. “I got out and Sean followed me into the hallway, and grabbed me, shoved me to the ground, kicked me and dragged me back to the room and took my stuff.”
The bombshell clip was widely shared after it was first aired by CNN last year.
Earlier today, Ventura testified she was having a “Freak Off” before the tape, which she says involved her “performing” with escorts for Combs.
“We were having an encounter called a ‘Freak Off’ and I was leaving there,” she testified.