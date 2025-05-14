Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family members arrive at court for day two of sex trafficking trial

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is set to return to the stand after testifying about an alleged pattern of physical abuse, psychological control and sexual degradation at the hands of her former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Prosecutors said they would need “half the day” to finish questioning Ventura on Wednesday as the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul’s sex trafficking trial enters its third day. The court is yet to resolve the issue of whether the “freak-offs” videos will be made available to the media.

Ventura was in tears as she testified about marathon drug-fueled sex sessions with male prostitutes that left her feeling “disgusting.” Ventura detailed Comb’s alleged orchestration of the freak-offs, alleging she was asked to reapply baby oil at five-minute intervals until she was “glistening.” She testified that Combs would even dictate her nail color.

“Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything,” Ventura testified.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.