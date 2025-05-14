The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs is planning to testify against him in his sex trafficking case and share details that the employee would have taken “to her grave” before his arrest, her lawyer claims.

While Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura is serving as the government’s star witness in the case against Combs, the music mogul allegedly abused other people around him – including a former employee who is going by the pseudonym “Mia.”

“Candidly, her nerves are through the roof,” an attorney representing Mia said in court on Wednesday. “She would’ve taken these things to her grave. These are the worst things that ever happened to her.”

Mia’s potential testimony would follow Ventura who has spent two days on the stand. She has detailed the alleged abuse by the music mogul that occurred for years while they were in a relationship. She also detailed how Diddy allegedly raped her after their 2018 breakup. He also agreed to settle a civil suit she filed against him for $20 million, it was revealed on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Several of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s former employees are expected to testify in his sex trafficking trial –including his former personal assistant ( Reuters )

Diddy is on trial in a New York federal court facing a host of charges as prosecutors detail an alleged sex trafficking scheme. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

During a break from Ventura’s testimony, Mia’s attorney asked Judge Arun Subramanian for permission to speak with Mia in between her testimony, not to coach her, but to support her as she shares difficult details of her life. The government plans to eventually call Mia to testify as a victim and witness.

Mia, who worked as a personal assistant to Combs for several years, not only witnessed the music mogul abuse Ventura but also experienced abuse firsthand, Ventura testified on Wednesday.

Ventura said one time, while on an international trip, Combs dragged Mia out of her hotel bed and onto the deck outside her room after she resisted when Combs tried to take her phone.

Prosecutors said during opening statements that Combs also coerced Mia into sex and forced himself onto her – something that she has only started to “grapple with” now.

open image in gallery Cassie Ventura testified about Combs’s alleged physical abuse during their more than decade-long relationship ( AP )

A key part of the government’s allegations about racketeering conspiracy is that Combs maintained a “criminal enterprise” of staffers, made up of assistants, security, chefs and more, who enabled his behavior and covered up some of his alleged crimes.

Racketeering, also known as RICO law, is a charge that was initially used to prosecute organized crime, such as the mafia.

Prosecutors in Combs’s case say that he led a criminal enterprise that assisted Combs in carrying out threatening actions or behavior against witnesses to prevent them from going to law enforcement about alleged crimes.