Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura detailed how her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs busted her lip and bruised her body when he attacked her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Venutra, who is serving as the government’s star witness in the federal sex trafficking case against Combs, testified on Tuesday and Wednesday that Combs physically abused her “too often” throughout their decade-long relationship – punching her, kicking her, dragging her by her hair and more.

She expanded on the alleged abuse, telling jurors Wednesday that Combs left her body and face bruised and battered after he violently threw her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her while participating in a “freak off” at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.

Jurors saw a photo of Ventura’s “fat lip” in a selfie she took at the time and witnessed hotel security footage, parts of which were released by CNN last year, which showed Combs throwing her to the ground, dragging her by her hair and kicking her.

open image in gallery In released security footage, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulted his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. She testified about the assault as part of her testimony in his sex trafficking trial. ( CNN )

The R&B singer and model said Combs became angry after she fled their hotel room where they were having a “freak off” with a male escort. “Freaks offs” were drug-fueled sex marathons involving Ventura and male escorts that were orchestrated and directed by Combs, prosecutors say.

In between “freak off sessions” – or instances where she and the escort would have sexual intercourse until completion – Combs had hit her in the face, giving her a black eye, she claimed.

Ventura, who had a movie premiere to attend in the following days, left the “freak off” angrily, knowing Combs had left a mark on her face. But before Ventura could get on an elevator and leave the hotel, Combs rushed out of the hotel room wearing only a towel and attacked Ventura.

Jurors watched the now-infamous video of Ventura be thrown to the ground and cover up her face, hoping to prevent more noticeable injuries before the premiere. Combs repeatedly kicked her and stomped on her.

open image in gallery Ventura tearfully recounted the alleged abuse she endured during her decades-long relationship with music mogul Combs

Ventura told jurors that when she fought back, Combs would become angrier.

Israel Florez, a former hotel security guard at the InterContinental Hotel, told jurors on Tuesday he witnessed Ventura’s “purple eye” when he responded to a call about a woman in distress during the 2016 incident.

Although Ventura often voluntarily participated in “freak-offs,” she tearfully told jurors Tuesday that she despised them and only agreed to join Combs in one to spend time with the music mogul.

“Freaks off” are central to the government’s case against Combs. They’ve charged the music mogul with sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. On Wednesday, Ventura explained how “freak offs,” which could last anywhere from 24 to 72 hours, similarly left her with injuries and illnesses.

She said she often contracted urinary tract infections, which became antibiotic-resistant and were so painful that she took opioids for some relief. She testified that she had sores in her mouth from frequently performing oral sex. Ventura even often vomited during “freak offs” due to constant drug use of ecstasy and MDMA.

But Combs also “put his hands on” Ventura during “freak-offs” too.

Combs would “push me down, hit me in the side of the head, kick me – you name it,” Ventura told jurors.