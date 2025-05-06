The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs built an empire that influenced musicians’ futures. Now, a panel of New Yorkers could determine his.

Jury selection began in the music mogul’s sex trafficking case on Monday. The early morning start on a drizzly day in Manhattan didn’t deter about 100 people, members of the press and public alike, from lining up single file hoping to get a chance to hear the first day of the hotly anticipated trial.

Combs, 55, is charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy for what prosecutors say was running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” in which he and allies forced women into sex and occasionally filmed it without their consent. He has vehemently denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Now, after refusing to take a plea deal, he’s headed to trial, where a jury of 12 New Yorkers will decide his fate.

Sitting in the courtroom, the once massive figure in the music industry appeared meek.

His hair has gone gray. His style was buttoned-up. He even admitted he was “nervous.”

open image in gallery Diddy appeared unrecognizable inside the courtroom, where he admitted he was ‘nervous’ as jury selection in his sex trafficking trial kicked off ( REUTERS )

Around noon, Combs’ attorneys asked for a brief bathroom break. The judge initially hesitated, saying he had hoped to get through 10 jurors before taking a break.

“I’m sorry your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” said Combs, sporting a navy sweater over a white-collared shirt — two of the few non-prison combinations he has been permitted to wear during his trial.

The judge allowed the restroom break.

District Judge Arun Subramanian questioned three dozen potential jurors on Monday, asking them about their history with sexual assault, sexual harassment or domestic violence, as well as how comfortable they were viewing videos or photos that contained physical violence or sexual activity. Jurors were also asked to disclose their history with crimes other than traffic violations. By the end of the day Monday, a dozen potential jurors were already excused.

Seating a panel of 12, as well as six alternates, is expected to take several days, given the high-profile nature of the case and the sensitivity of the alleged crimes that could make it difficult to find unbiased jurors.

One issue quickly became clear: many had already seen the footage of Diddy attacking his then-girlfriend in a hotel in 2016. His lawyers have said the video was “altered,” and prosecutors said they have excluded it from the case. Still, his defense team expressed concern over how potential jurors’ perceptions could be influenced by the clip.

Aside from recent headlines or documentaries pertaining to the criminal case, some recalled the more favorable parts of Diddy’s legacy.

One referenced the ABC/MTV reality series Making the Band. Another noted he was a fan of ‘90s hip hop. Another still said she “grew up on MTV.”

Kiara Williams, a longtime Diddy fan from the Bronx who was able to get inside the overflow room on her day off from work, told The Independent she hopes to see Diddy acquitted. But she also said she wanted to be there in person to find “the truth.” She hopes to attend the proceedings whenever she can for the next eight weeks.

open image in gallery A supporter of Combs, also known as ‘Puff Daddy,’ heads to federal court in Manhattan to support the music mogul ( Ariana Baio / The Independent )

Outside of the federal courthouse, however, Diddy was rarely mentioned.

While the media rushed to catch a glimpse of the first day of jury selection in what is expected to be a long and high-profile case, few New Yorkers seemed aware of the events transpiring just feet away.

Throughout the morning, some passersby stopped briefly to ask reporters what the fanfare was about. One couple, who got married at the civil courthouse down the street, snapped a photo of the media crowded outside to remember their special day.

No protesters or supporters came out to make their voices heard. Only one man, wearing a “Free Puff” sweatshirt and “Puff” hat –referring to Comb’s other identity, Puff Daddy –showed up to “demonstrate” for the former music mogul. But he, too, did not take questions or make a statement to reporters as he walked into the courthouse.

Aspiring influencers made an effort to show up hours after jury selection began. Just before noon, several people holding selfie sticks live-streamed the scene outside. It was a dreary day featuring reporters standing around.

Jury selection continues Tuesday.