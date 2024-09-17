Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul who has faced allegations of sexual abuse, was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to a federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday,

Combs, who was arrested on Monday evening in connection to the charges, is accused of running a criminal enterprise that included his associates, employees and the influence of his business empire to coerce, control and abuse female victims.

That includes “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment handed up by a New York grand jury.

For nearly a year, Combs, 54, has faced a series of civil lawsuits that accuse him of sexual abuse, rape and misconduct. Now federal prosecutors have brought criminal charges against him. Diddy was in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Tuesday for his first hearing on the charges.

Marc Agnifilio, a lawyer for Combs, called his client “an innocent man with nothing to hide.” He said the musician has been cooperating with federal authorities and voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of the arrest.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said in a statement.

A grand jury in New York indicted Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Prosecutors accused Diddy of using his position in music to force women into sex. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs and his associates “wielded the power and prestige” of Combs to intimidate and lure female victims into Combs’ orbit under the pretense of a romantic relationship.

Combs then forced victims to engage in “highly orchestrated” sexual performances, often with male commercial sex workers, which were often recorded and later used for Combs’ pleasure – something he allegedly referred to as “Freak Offs,” according to prosecutors.

The indictment alleges that Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to compel them to engage in “Freak Offs,” sometimes distributing substances, such as narcotics, to victims to ensure their participation.

“Freak Offs occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers,” the indictment alleges.

Prosecutors say Combs maintained control over these victims by promising them career opportunities, leveraging financial support, threatening to revoke financial support, using violence or other intimidation tactics.

He monitored the victim’s medical records, controlled their housing, tracked their whereabouts and threatened to use embarrassing and incriminating recordings of “Freak Offs” to maintain their silence, according to prosecutors.

Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Combs, spoke outside of Manhattan federal court on Tuesday before the music mogul was set to appear on the charges. ( Getty Images )

Prosecutors say Combs’ associates helped him facilitate “Freak Offs” by purchasing the necessary items, intimidating or threatening victims and covering up any suspicions of abuse.

When federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles, they reportedly seized various “Freak Off” supplies such as more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant as well as narcotics. Additionally, they found three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers as well as drum magazines.

Combs is expected to plead “not guilty” to the charges in his arraignment on Tuesday.

“He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might, and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Combs,” Agnifilio said.

Combs, pictured in 2022, has faced multiple civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse over the last year ( AFP via Getty Images )

The criminal charges are the latest in sexual abuse allegations against the music mogul known for his Bad Boy record label and launching the Sean John clothing line.

In November of 2023, R&B singer Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit alleging that she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years. She said Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him, and signed her to his label in 2005 when she was just 19 and he was 37. Ventura claimed that the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship started.

An anonymous woman also filed a lawsuit, accusing Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of rape.

April Lampros, a woman who met Diddy while she was a student – claimed he had sexually assaulted her multiple times between 1995 and the early 2000s.

Dawn Richard, a former bandmate, accused the music mogul of physically and sexually abusing her and others while the two worked together, according to a lawsuit filed in New York federal court.

Former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit claiming the rapper sexually assaulted her at his recording studio in New York City in 2003.