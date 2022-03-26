Diddy trial live updates: Jury selection begins in the music mogul’s sex trafficking case
After rejecting a last-minute plea deal offer, Diddy is expected to appear in court Monday to be tried on sex trafficking charges
Jury selection is set to begin as the highly-anticipated trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs kicks off in a Manhattan courtroom.
Federal prosecutors have brought a five-count indictment against the 55-year-old music mogul, accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.
The rapper was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.” One such desire includes “Freak Offs,” recorded sex performances that prosecutors say Diddy arranged and forced victims to participate in. During searches of his homes in Miami and Florida, authorities said they seized supplies such as narcotics and 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.
Since then, prosecutors have brought two superseding indictments against the music mogul. In March, the new indictment detailed fresh allegations of “forced labor.” In April, the newest indictment brought an additional charge of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy has also been the subject of a mountain of civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, rape and misconduct, with some cases dating to the 1990s. He’s denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Last Thursday, Diddy rejected the government’s plea deal offer.
Jury selection starts today
Jury selection will begin today in music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs sex-trafficking case.
Combs, 55, rejected a last-minute government plea deal in a Manhattan courtoom on Thursday.
A jury of 12 New Yorkers and six alternates will need to be seated by Wednesday in order for opening arguments to begin on time.
If he is found guilty on all charges in the case, Combs could be looking at life in prison.