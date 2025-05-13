Who are the major players in Diddy’s trial?

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Day two testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial is underway Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

The 55-year-old media mogul is facing a litany of charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors allege that over two decades, Diddy operated a criminal enterprise that exploited women through coercion, abuse, and manipulation.

Key testimonies have come from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who described being forced into drug-fueled group sex events branded "freak-offs," and male escort Daniel Phillip, who claimed he was paid to engage in sexual acts with Ventura while Diddy watched and directed.

open image in gallery Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, is on trial in New York federal court for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. ( Getty )

Surveillance footage from 2016 showing Diddy assaulting Cassie at a L.A. hotel has been presented as evidence.

The defense argues that all encounters were consensual and part of a "swinger's lifestyle."

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody. If convicted, Diddy could spend life in prison.

Here are the key players in Combs’ trial:

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, is a music and business mogul, entrepreneur, and fashion designer. He founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, launching the careers of artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, and Mase, which made his a prominent figure in 90s hip hop.

In addition to his current federal trial, dozens of men and women have accused Combs of sex crimes in civil lawsuits. Some of them say they were minors at the time of the alleged crimes. He has denied all wrongdoing.

open image in gallery Cassie Ventura, 38, is the star witness in Diddy's federal sex trafficking case. ( Getty Images )

Cassie Ventura

Cassandra Ventura, 38, better known by her stage name Cassie, is an R&B singer who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018. She is “Victim 1” and the star witness in Combs’ federal sex trafficking case.

Cassie gained prominence with her 2006 debut single "Me & U," which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Her self-titled debut album, released the same year under Bad Boy Records, peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2023, Cassie filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy, alleging rape, physical abuse, and coercion during their relationship. The lawsuit was settled out of court one day after it was filed, but subsequent allegations from dozens of others led to federal charges against Combs, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Cassie married personal trainer Alex Fine, 32, in 2019, and is currently eight-months pregnant with their third child. She began her testimony on Monday and, at the time of publication on Tuesday, was still on the stand.

Kerry Morgan

Kerry Morgan is a former close friend of Cassie.

Morgan is mentioned in both Cassie's 2023 civil lawsuit and in recent court proceedings as someone directly impacted by Combs' alleged abusive behavior.

According to Cassie's lawsuit, Diddy once threw a wooden hanger at Morgan during an altercation, resulting in a concussion. Cassie also alleged that Combs paid Morgan $50,000 to remain silent about the incident. This alleged assault contributed to the demise of Cassie and Morgan's friendship.

In her testimony on Tuesday, Cassie recounted a trip to Miami with Morgan and music producer Dallas Austin, during which Diddy gave her "Blue Dolphin" ecstasy on a boat.

Morgan has not testified in Diddy’s trial at the time of publication.

Judge Arun Subramanian

Judge Arun Subramanian, 45, is a US District Judge for the Southern District of New York who is presiding over Diddy’s federal sex trafficking case.

Before the Senate confirmed his appointment in March 2023, Subramanian was a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP and previously served as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

open image in gallery Marc Agnifilo is Diddy's top lawyer defending him in Manhattan court. ( Getty Images )

Marc Agnifilo

Marc Agnifilo is a prominent criminal defense attorney leading Diddy’s legal team in his ongoing trial.

No stranger to controversial clients, Agnifilo has previously defended Keith Raniere, the NXIVM founder convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in 2019, resulting in a 120-year prison sentence. He also represented Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker convicted in 2022 for his role in the 1MDB bribery and corruption scandal.

Agnifilo made headlines in September 2024 after a TMZ interview about Diddy’s case, suggesting Diddy had over 1,000 bottles of baby oil at his homes because the rapper “buys in bulk.”

open image in gallery Teny Geragos (right) is also one of Diddy's main lawyers in this case. ( Getty Images )

Teny Geragos

​​Teny Geragos is a criminal defense attorney and a founding partner at the law firm Agnifilo Intrater LLP. Alongside Marc Agnifilo, Geragos is currently serving as a lead defense attorney in Diddy’s federal case.

Geragos delivered the opening statements in Diddy’s federal trial, telling the jury, “The evidence is going to show you a very flawed individual. But it will not show you a racketeer, a sex trafficker or somebody transporting for prostitution.”

Geragos is the daughter of Mark Geragos, a prominent criminal defense lawyer whose previous clients include Chris Brown, Michael Jackson and Winona Ryder.

open image in gallery Mark Geragos, who is also currently representing the Menendez brothers, is a legal advisor for Diddy's defense team. ( Getty Images )

Mark Geragos

Mark Geragos is one of the top criminal defense lawyers in entertainment. While Geragos previously represented Diddy in a separate case, he is currently appearing in Diddy’s federal trial as a legal advisor, not an official part of his defense team.

Geragos is also the co-host of the TMZ podcast “2 Angry Men” with Harvey Levin. In its most recent episode, Gerasgos said he considers Diddy to be “a friend.”

Last week, Judge Arun Subramanian reprimanded Geragos after he referred to the prosecution in Diddy’s trial as "a six-pack of white women" during a recent podcast episode. Subramanian warned that he would be closely monitoring the podcast, signaling the court's concern over potentially prejudicial public commentary.

Xavier Donaldson

Xavier Donaldson is a seasoned criminal defense attorney based in New York City, currently serving Diddy’s defense team.

Donaldson joined the defense just days before the trial started on May 5, 2025, bringing nearly three decades of experience, including a background as a former Bronx prosecutor.

In the courtroom, Donaldson has been actively involved in cross-examining key prosecution witnesses. Notably, he questioned Daniel Phillip, a male dancer who testified about being paid to engage in sexual acts with Diddy’s' former partner Cassie.

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson is leading the prosecution in the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial Diddy.

Johnson has outlined a case spanning two decades, alleging that Diddy used his wealth and celebrity to manipulate and coerce women into abusive "Freak Off" parties, involving drugs and orchestrated sexual acts.

Johnson's approach has been methodical, presenting graphic evidence and compelling testimony to support the charges against Diddy.

Maurene Comey

Maurene Comey is a seasoned federal prosecutor serving as the lead attorney in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking case. She is a member of the Civil Rights Unit within the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Comey has presented evidence and testimony alleging that Diddy operated a criminal enterprise involving coercion, abuse, and exploitation of women over two decades.

Comey also played a significant part in securing the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of financier Jeffrey Epstein, on sex trafficking charges.

open image in gallery Al B. Sure! was briefly married to Diddy's ex, Kim Porter, and has longtime raised questions on whether Diddy or his associates were responsible for her 2018 death. ( Getty Images for National Urban )

Al B. Sure!

R&B artist Al B. Sure! is expected to testify in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

The artist, whose legal name is Albert Joseph Brown III, confirmed he was subpoenaed to appear in court in a recent interview with Good Day New York and has expressed his willingness to take the stand.

Sure! has also made public statements regarding the death of his ex-wife and the mother of Diddy’s children, Kim Porter. He has questioned the official cause of death, suggesting she was in good health prior to her passing despite dying of pneumonia.

He also believes Diddy or people associated with the disgraced mogul may have been responsible for his coma and multi-organ failure in 2022, which he also expressed on Good Day NY. Combes denied the allegations.

Sure! will detail this experience in his upcoming book Do You Believe Me Now? which is set to hit shelves on September 9.

open image in gallery Kim Porter's cause of death was said to be lobar pneumonia. ( Getty Images )

Kim Porter

Kim Porter was a model, actress, and the mother of three of Diddy’s children: twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, and son Christian Combs. She also had a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown with Al B. Sure!

Porter and Diddy maintained an on-and-off relationship for over a decade, ultimately ending in her tragic death in 2018 at the age of 47.

Porter's death was officially attributed to pneumonia, but her passing has become a focal point in the ongoing federal trial against Diddy.

In September 2024, a posthumous memoir titled Kim's Lost Words was published, allegedly based on Porter's diaries. The book contains disturbing claims about Diddy, including allegations of physical abuse, threats, and participation in violent sexual acts. One entry reportedly includes a text from Porter stating, "He caught me." These revelations have intensified public scrutiny and legal challenges against Diddy.

Porter’s kids Christian Combs, Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs, as well as Quincy Brown denied the allegations - and the book altogether - in a joint statement upon its release.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not,” the siblings wrote in an Instagram post. “And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

“Please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend,” they continued. “Nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

While the late Porter is not a direct participant in Diddy’s current trial, her legacy and the allegations surrounding her death have become central elements in the prosecution's case against Diddy.

open image in gallery Diddy's mother Janice Combs has supported her son during many of his court appearances and has been present for both days of testimony. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Diddy’s Kids and Mother

Diddy has seven children with four different women:

Quincy Taylor Brown, 33 – Adopted son from Kim Porter's previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

Justin Dior Combs, 31– Son with Misa Hylton

Christian "King" Combs 27– Son with Kim Porter

Chance Combs, 18 – Daughter with Sarah Chapman

D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, 18 – Twin daughters with Kim Porter

Love Sean Combs, 2 – Daughter with Dana Tran

open image in gallery (Left to right) Jessie Combs, King Combs, Quincy Brown, stepson of Sean Combs, Justin Combs, Chance Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, arrive to court on May 13. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Diddy’s children have shown support by attending court proceedings. His daughters Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie notably exited the courtroom twice on Monday during graphic testimony from male dancer Daniel Phillip detailing alleged sexual activities involving their father and Cassie.

Despite the distressing nature of the testimony, Diddy's family, including his sons and mother Janice Combs, remained in the courtroom during the presentation of surveillance footage showing a 2016 assault on Cassie.

Missing “Victim #3”

A key witness, referred to as "Victim #3" in Diddy’s federal trial, has reportedly gone missing.

Court documents show the non-NYC-based woman had recently agreed to anonymously testify against Diddy with plans to share detailed accounts of alleged sexual exploitation by him.

However, prosecutors have been unable to locate or contact her, as well as her attorney, raising concerns about her safety and the potential impact on the case.

Her disappearance has prompted the prosecution to consider introducing a new witness, referred to as "Victim #5," to present similar allegations and maintain the integrity of their case.

Israel Florez

Israel Florez is a Los Angeles Police Department officer who previously worked as a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. He was the first witness for the prosecution to be called in Diddy’s’ trial on Monday.

Florez testified about a 2016 incident involving Diddy and Cassie. According to Florez, he responded to a call from a distressed woman and found Cassie with a visible injury. He recounted that Combs, wearing only a towel, offered him cash while saying, "Don't tell nobody," which Florez interpreted as an attempt to bribe him into silence.

Additionally, Florez stated that Diddy confiscated another guard's phone, prompting Florez to physically restrain him to retrieve it.

Surveillance footage of the incident, some of which was previously published by CNN, was presented in court to support Florez's testimony.

Daniel Phillip

Daniel Phillip is a stripper who testified that he was paid thousands of dollars to engage in sexual acts with Cassie while Diddy watched, directed, and sometimes filmed the encounters.

These incidents, which began around 2012, reportedly took place in upscale Manhattan hotels and were part of what Diddy allegedly referred to as "freak-offs"—drug-fueled sex parties involving coercion and abuse.

Phillip recounted that Diddy would sometimes offer him drugs like Molly and Cialis before these encounters. He also described witnessing Diddy physically assault Cassie, including throwing a liquor bottle at her and dragging her by the hair into a bedroom, where Phillip heard slapping sounds and Cassie screaming, "I'm sorry!"